Mowerys honored with Carlisle Exchange Club's Molly Pitcher Award

Back in 1968, the Borough of Carlisle acquired the former Penn Central Railroad station on West Penn Street. At some point thereafter, a call went out for volunteers to clean out the building to prepare it for use as a youth center, a call that was answered by students at Carlisle High School, including Donald Mowery and his future wife, Marjorie Miller.

“I’m not sure whether we were there because we were dating and wanted to be together or whether we were there to do community service,” Don said. “We were there. We did work that day.”

It could be said that they’ve been doing community service work ever since.

Donald and Marjorie Mowery were honored Friday evening as the recipients of the Exchange Club of Carlisle’s Molly Pitcher Award as Carlisle Area Citizens of the Year for 2019.

Since 1969, the award has honored people who provide outstanding service and support for the community. The silver pitcher that symbolizes the award is named after Mary Ludwig Hays, who became famous as Molly Pitcher, who arguably brought water to artillerymen under fire during the Revolutionary War.

Despite an extensive list of volunteer work and organizations for which they have acted as benefactors, the Mowerys were shocked when they were chosen for the award.