Mowerys honored with Carlisle Exchange Club's Molly Pitcher Award

Back in 1968, the Borough of Carlisle acquired the former Penn Central Railroad station on West Penn Street. At some point thereafter, a call went out for volunteers to clean out the building to prepare it for use as a youth center, a call that was answered by students at Carlisle High School, including Donald Mowery and his future wife, Marjorie Miller.
“I’m not sure whether we were there because we were dating and wanted to be together or whether we were there to do community service,” Don said. “We were there. We did work that day.”
It could be said that they’ve been doing community service work ever since.
Donald and Marjorie Mowery were honored Friday evening as the recipients of the Exchange Club of Carlisle’s Molly Pitcher Award as Carlisle Area Citizens of the Year for 2019.
Since 1969, the award has honored people who provide outstanding service and support for the community. The silver pitcher that symbolizes the award is named after Mary Ludwig Hays, who became famous as Molly Pitcher, who arguably brought water to artillerymen under fire during the Revolutionary War.
Despite an extensive list of volunteer work and organizations for which they have acted as benefactors, the Mowerys were shocked when they were chosen for the award.
“We do it because we want to see things happen and for the good of the community, and because we’re able to do it. We’re certainly not seeking recognition,” Don said.
It’s “humbling” to step into the line of people who have received the award in the past like “Clyde Barr, Jimmie George, Doc Davis,” Marjie said.
“A lot of the previous recipients have all done many, many good things over many years for the community,” Don said.
Service
But, it must be said, so have the Mowerys.
They’ve earned awards individually and as a couple for their work, including the United Way’s highest honor in 2019, the Alexis de Tocqueville Humanitarian Award, in recognition of their years of community service and leadership to nonprofit organizations.
“Through their abundant philanthropic support, they are a prime example of what it means to serve your community,” said Lucy Zander, executive director of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County. “They generously give of their time, talent and treasure when called upon.”
Perry Heath introduced the couple at the Friday evening award dinner.
Heath, who worked with Don at R.S. Mowery, and went to high school with the Mowerys where all three were in the band. Marjie and Heath rode the same bus to school.
To prepare his remarks, Heath said he talked to people associated with the organizations the Mowerys have supported over the years, including representatives from Bosler Memorial Library, Harristown Development Corp., First United Church of Christ, Martson Law Firm, Army Heritage and Education Center Foundation, Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, Cumberland County Historical Society, Carlisle Arts Learning Center, American Association of University Women, Carlisle High School Band, Gleim Excavating and R.S. Mowery & Sons.
The words Heath said were most commonly used to describe the couple paints a picture of their personality: “integrity, passionate, unselfish, generous, caring, spiritual, fun, involved, collaborative, honest, community.”
Ann Pehle, president of American Association of University Women-Carlisle, said the organization wouldn’t be what it is today without Don and Marjie.
“Marjie’s insight and guidance created the solid foundation for our current successes. Our Higher Education Scholarship program benefited from Marjie serving as its chair for many years,” Pehle said.
Marjie has been a member of the organization for more than 35 years and has served as the organization’s president for three terms as it worked to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and equity.
At one point, the branch was struggling for membership, and Don devised a plan, Marjie said. He promised that if five new members were recruited in three months, he would join.
“The branch increased their membership by five and so he became the only male member of our branch,” Marjie said. “Not only did he know how important this organization was to me, he believes in the mission of equity for all. I am so proud of him.”
Pehle said Don even served as the finance officer and community activities chair for the branch.
“While these leadership roles are important, I think Marjie and Don’s greatest gift to AAUW Carlisle is their unconditional and generous support demonstrated by attending events, providing counsel and sharing with us their talent, time and treasure,” Pehle said.
Support
The organizations and programs the Mowerys support tend to fall into four categories. The first is their church, First United Church of Christ, for which both have served on a variety of councils and participated in activities and outreach.
The second consideration is those in need, which is evident in their support of Safe Harbour, the Salvation Army, Maranatha and Samaritan’s Fellowship among others. This interest goes hand-in-hand with a third interest, which is assisting underprivileged children.
Jeffrey Swope, executive director of Bosler Memorial Library, said Marjie and Don “have been passionate about, and dedicated to, preserving Bosler’s past, supporting Bosler’s present and committing to Bosler’s future.”
Both were active in the library’s “Building a Better Bosler” campaign, which raised more than $6.3 million for building renovation and expansion. They also served as members of the Capital Campaign Cabinet to solicit others to donate to the campaign while making significant personal contributions, Swope said.
“Marjie and Don have given of their time, talents, influence and resources to make the community better, stronger and greater. They have dedicated themselves to serving others, to making it part of their personal mission to lift the community up,” Swope said.
The couple’s fourth area of interest is culture and the arts.
“We’ve been very enthusiastic supporters of the Carlisle Theatre and my former company, R.S. Mowery and Sons, played a big role in the rehabilitation of the theater when a community group acquired it,” Don said.
For the award dinner’s entertainment, the Mowerys turned to Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet.
“We’ve supported that and we’ve been involved in it off and on through our adult lives since the early ‘80s or so when our daughter was in it,” Don said.
Don serves on the board and as co-chair of the capital campaign committee that’s raising funds for the repair and expansion of the organization’s building.
“We just think the ballet is a great program in many ways for the community and for youngsters in the community,” he said.
Not only the community, but also the United States and globally, Marjie said, as dancers from the school have gone on to perform in ballets all over the world.
Don said the couple’s time of “leading is probably just about over,” but they would like to see others pick up the mantle to find ways to lift up those in poverty and assist those in difficult situations to have better family lives and living situations.
“Everybody’s looking for help,” he said. “If you step forward, I’m sure they will welcome you with open arms.”
The Mowerys have been married for 48 years and have two adult children, Lisa Mowery Clark (with husband, Mike) and Dr. Andrew Mowery (with wife, Selena) and four grandchildren, Cole, Grace, Claire and Sarah.
“Family means everything to us. In a sense, the community is an extension of our family, and I think that’s another reason why we support the things that we do,” Marjie said.
