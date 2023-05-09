The Carlisle organization, Moving Circles, announced it has launched a new initiative called Friendship Dinners, with the inaugural community potluck scheduled for Thursday.

on G Street. The dinners will be hosted in the future at other locations quarterly, with the next one being planned for Aug. 17 at Bibleway Hibner Memorial Church.

"Our intention with these friendship dinners is to bring people together to break bread, get to know each another, and build relationships,” said Marcia Berry, co-founder of Moving Circles. “We’ve been wanting to do this for the longest time. We waited until the risk of COVID was very low, giving people time to get comfortable with gathering in person again.”

The dinners will be facilitated by Sonya Brown, executive director of Domestic Violence Services for Cumberland and Perry Counties; Yetter Davis, director of Dickinson College's Popel Shaw Center for Race and Ethnicity; and Berry.

The dinners are free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to bring a dish to share and to invite friends and neighbors.