Moving Circles marks five years of building bridges in the Carlisle Community

Five years ago, a group of Carlisle residents gathered to start a conversation around the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s concept of the “Beloved Community.”
In the years since, they’ve done more than talk.
The group, which was named Moving Circles, has been the launching pad for additional grassroots organizations including Not In Our Town Carlisle and the Greater Carlisle Community Responders Network.
All three organizations now have a home at the new Moving Circles website, www.movingcircles.org.
In 2016, YWCA Carlisle hosted a community potluck dinner for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with the theme, “Achieving the Dream through Action.”
Sonya Browne, who was the YWCA’s mission impact director at the time, was inspired to hold the event to urge the community to brainstorm actions that could be taken to give King’s dream priority every day instead of just on the holiday.
Many initiatives were discussed, leading Marcia and Ken Berry to ask, “Who feels called to be in a caring and learning conversation about how we can create the ‘Beloved Community’ here in Carlisle?”
That June the first Moving Circles conversation was held, and they have been held every month since.
“We had no idea who would show up, or how it would go. We had an idea that starting with simple, honest conversation could be a meaningful beginning,” Marcia said.
While Moving Circles started as a small conversation circle, there was always the hope that it would be a catalyst for other circles, including action circles.
Berry’s vision has always been based on the principles of “Beloved Community” and building bridges in a proactive way.
In addition to the initial Moving Circle conversation, the group has been involved in launching two related initiatives in town.
In February 2019, Not in Our Town Carlisle was founded as a grassroots group working to build a safe, inclusive and welcoming community in the greater Carlisle area, making it clear that hate is not welcome.
In January 2020, work began on the Greater Carlisle Community Responders Network that was launched this past February. The coalition is committed to responding to bias events.
Information about all three groups can be found on the Moving Circles website that was created with the assistance of students from Dickinson College’s Center for Civic Learning and Action.
“The launch of the website comes at a time when a lot of momentum toward racial justice is building in Carlisle,” said Berry, citing the establishment of Carlisle’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the YWCA’s “21-Day Racial Equity Challenge,” and the completion of the Community Action Network’s four-month program on learning about race and racism.
“We especially hope the community will explore the ‘Racial Justice Resources’ tab on our website and find it useful,” Berry said.
While Moving Circles is celebrating five years, it remains a small group of people trying to do a lot of work.
“Many of the same people serve on Not in Our Town and the CRN, so we’d welcome having new people interested in racial justice issues join us,” Berry said.
