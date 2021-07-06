Moving Circles marks five years of building bridges in the Carlisle Community

“We had no idea who would show up, or how it would go. We had an idea that starting with simple, honest conversation could be a meaningful beginning,” Marcia said.

While Moving Circles started as a small conversation circle, there was always the hope that it would be a catalyst for other circles, including action circles.

Berry’s vision has always been based on the principles of “Beloved Community” and building bridges in a proactive way.

In addition to the initial Moving Circle conversation, the group has been involved in launching two related initiatives in town.

In February 2019, Not in Our Town Carlisle was founded as a grassroots group working to build a safe, inclusive and welcoming community in the greater Carlisle area, making it clear that hate is not welcome.

In January 2020, work began on the Greater Carlisle Community Responders Network that was launched this past February. The coalition is committed to responding to bias events.

Information about all three groups can be found on the Moving Circles website that was created with the assistance of students from Dickinson College’s Center for Civic Learning and Action.