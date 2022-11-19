Motorcycle crash with injuries shuts down part of South Hanover Street in Carlisle Saturday

One person suffered "significant injuries" after a motorcycle crash that took place along South Hanover Street at Chapel Avenue in Carlisle, police reported Saturday.
Police said the operator of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Additional details regarding the time and cause of the crash or the condition of the motorcycle operator were not available.
Police anticipated that South Hanover Street would be closed for up to a few hours to allow for the conduction of accident reconstruction and encouraged drivers to avoid the area.