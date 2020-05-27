Motorcade on Friday to honor Carlisle Police Cpl. Tim Groller

A motorcade through Carlisle will be held Friday to honor Cpl. Tim Groller.
Groller, a detective with the Carlisle Police Department, died last week after a four-year battle with lung cancer.
In a post announcing the motorcade, Carlisle Police Department wrote that it "will be honoring Cpl. Tim Groller with a memorial service. Due to current restrictions, the public service will be held throughout several streets in Carlisle."
The motorcade begins at 2 p.m. at Hoffman Funeral Home at 2020 Trindle Road. It will make a right turn to go west on Trindle Road and travel along the following route:
- Right turn on North Spring Garden Street
- Left turn onto East Louther Street
- Right turn onto North Hanover Street
- Left turn onto Carlisle Springs Road
- Left turn onto G Street
- Left turn onto North Pitt Street
- Right turn onto West Willow Street
- Right turn onto South West Street
- Left turn onto Lincoln Street with a pause at the Carlisle Police Station
- Left turn onto North College Street to the intersection of College and High streets
A larger, more ceremonial motorcade will form at that location and travel east at a parade pace beginning at 3 p.m. The motorcade will travel along High Street from College Street to East Street.
High Street will be lined with emergency services personnel and other supporters.
"Citizens are welcome to attend either or both locations but are asked to remember social distancing considerations," the post said.
High Street will be closed to traffic and parking during the motorcade.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!