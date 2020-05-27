Motorcade on Friday to honor Carlisle Police Cpl. Tim Groller

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A motorcade through Carlisle will be held Friday to honor Cpl. Tim Groller.

Groller, a detective with the Carlisle Police Department, died last week after a four-year battle with lung cancer.

In a post announcing the motorcade, Carlisle Police Department wrote that it "will be honoring Cpl. Tim Groller with a memorial service. Due to current restrictions, the public service will be held throughout several streets in Carlisle."

The motorcade begins at 2 p.m. at Hoffman Funeral Home at 2020 Trindle Road. It will make a right turn to go west on Trindle Road and travel along the following route:

Right turn on North Spring Garden Street

Left turn onto East Louther Street

Right turn onto North Hanover Street

Left turn onto Carlisle Springs Road

Left turn onto G Street

Left turn onto North Pitt Street

Right turn onto West Willow Street

Right turn onto South West Street

Left turn onto Lincoln Street with a pause at the Carlisle Police Station

Left turn onto North College Street to the intersection of College and High streets