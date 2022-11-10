Molly Pitcher descendant receives wheelchair from American Legion Riders, veteran-oriented nonprofit

The term veteran played a role in every step that led to Sandy Morrison of Carlisle receiving a motorized wheelchair last month.

On Oct. 25, several American Legion riders with Post 101 in Carlisle, members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 1108 Field Artillery, and Alyssa Holstay, executive director of selflessservice Inc., delivered the chair to Morrison.

Morrison is the great-greatgranddaughter of Revolutionary War hero Molly Pitcher, who is known for helping her husband at his gun station during the Battle on Monmouth. Pitcher is buried in Carlisle’s Old Graveyard along Cemetery Avenue.

In addition to her connection with Pitcher, Morrison’s late husband served in the Vietnam War, said Harold “Hooch” White, an American Legion rider with Post 101 in Carlisle. Holstay said her son served in the military as well.

Morrison’s need for the chair came after she suffered a stroke.

“She was having trouble getting around with a walker and wasn’t feeling safe,” White said.

The American Legion, which includes the American Legion Riders, is dedicated to providing assistance to veterans and their families and heard about Morrison through one of its members, he said. They began to make phone calls and looked into organizing a ride or a different fundraising event to cover the cost of the chair, which White estimated to be between $7,000 and $8,000.

That’s when selflessservice stepped in. The Carlisle nonprofit is still in its “building year” with a target operational date of Jan. 1, though it’s already begun to engage in community outreach efforts, Holstay said.

“Our mission is to provide support to active and veteran military, first responders and their families during times of generalized hardship or active duty and deployment,” she said.

Holstay said she heard about Morrison and the American Legion looking at providing a motorized wheelchair through one of selflessservice’s volunteers.

“With Ms. Morrison being the descendant of Molly Pitcher, as well as the widow of a former service member, she’s in that group of individuals that our organization seeks to serve and support,” she said.

Holstay said she reached out to the Capital Region Veterans Coalition, a local veterans service organization. The coalition informed her that the Cumberland County Office of Veterans Affairs & Services had a scooter to donate. Selflessservice, Inc. then coordinated the pick up of the chair.

“I was shocked to tell you the truth,” Morrison said of receiving the wheelchair. “It was just … a shock, that’s all, to see it and actually touch it and know it was mine.”

To her, the gesture “meant a lot.”

“It means I can get out of the house and go up the street to my brother’s or down the street to my friends, where before I couldn’t,” Morrison said. “Now I can.”

White described everyone in attendance for the chair’s delivery last month as “teary-eyed.”

“With the way things are you get hurt, or like I did, you have a stroke, your family does as much for you as they possibly can,” Morrison said. “But they hold jobs too, they have work, they have families and sometimes it feels like you’re a little confined, but I won’t be any more.”

She said she recently had ramps installed to allow her to navigate the wheelchair out of the house and down the driveway.

“It’s going to get some heavy duty workouts, believe me,” Morrison said.