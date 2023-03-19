Project SHARE announced that Mischelle Moyer will take over as CEO after the retirement of Bob Weed.

Moyer will assume the post on April 3 and joins the nonprofit Carlisle food pantry after having previously served in prominent nonprofit education and leadership roles.

Moyer is a Pennsylvania-certified recovery specialist and trained parent mentor coach, and she served as member of the Cumberland County Opioid Overdose Prevention Coalition, as well as the Cumberland-Perry Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. Moyer has lived in Central Pennsylvania her whole life and currently lives in Camp Hill with her husband and two sons.

"Clients should always be at the forefront of what we do," Moyer said in a news release. "It is what we do and why we do it. We also need to continue to identify those in need of our services and/or those needing services we could gently guide them toward ... I would like to create a truly holistic experience for those in need."

Moyer will take over for Weed, who has been the CEO since 2017 after taking over for founder Elaine Livas.

"The board is excited to welcome Mischelle as our new CEO," Project SHARE Board Chair Nicole Deary said. "She brings a wealth of nonprofit knowledge from a long career of serving others. We know she'll be a great asset to the Project SHARE family and help further our mission of nourishing our community and awakening hope."

Moyer has a master's degree in education, teaching and curriculum development, as well as a Pennsylvania secondary English certification from Penn State University, bachelor's in communications and journalism and minor in social work from Shippensburg University.