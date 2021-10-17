Minority-owned businesses bring positive outlook to Unity in the Community event

Saturday’s Unity in the Community event at Memorial Park was a good first outing for Mike’s Kitchen.

Mike Barnes, the cook, offered up fish, empanadas, Spanish rice and other items. It was a bit of a stepping out for him though he has gotten attention for his cooking skills in the past.

“Every time I cook fish for somebody they just brag about how good it is,” he laughed.

It was Barnes’ sense of community that prompted him to take that step.

“I just want the kids to see a positive influence, somebody older,” he said.

He wasn’t the only business owner at the Unity in the Community event wanting to set a positive example for children and for the community itself.

Organized by local residents and business owners Lakeyva Davis and Aunye Stackfield, and community advocate TaWanda Stallworth, the event highlighted unity, minority-owned businesses, food vendors and activities for families.

At about the midpoint of the event, which ran from noon to 5 p.m., Stackfield said it had gone well despite the weather. The street was scheduled to be closed until 7 p.m. so she was hopeful the weather would yet clear and bring out more people.

“I’m pretty sure [the rain] stopped some of the crowds,” Stackfield said. “People are still coming to support us.”

Barnes agreed.

“People have been very supportive. Even though the weather was bad there for a minute, I was surprised because we actually sold out of mostly everything,” he said.

Events like the one Saturday that focus on minority-owned businesses are important not only because it helps the businesses get out and be noticed, but also because they offer opportunities for networking among the business owners.

For example, Stackfield said someone who needs help with their business could talk to her or to Davis, and they would help point them in the right direction.

Like Barnes, Stackfield said part of the purpose of the event is to be a role model for the community’s children.

“Also, our goal is to let our kids see their peers doing something positive,” Stackfield said.

“It’s very important to get out here and, with everything going on, I think it gives us a goal to the community for everyone being positive. It gives a positive outlook,” said Donnia Coleman, who was at the event selling her handmade stove covers.

She had made the first one for herself a few years ago and posted a photo of it with fall decorations on it on social media, immediately drawing attention from people who wanted to know where she found it.

Stackfield said another event is being planned, but it would likely need to be held inside with winter on the horizon.

