Jeremy Lehman is not the type of person to ask for help, but he's thankful that William Shaffer offered it on Oct. 7, 2020.

It didn't take Lehman long to realize something was wrong that morning. As the UPMC Carlisle HVAC technician got ready for work, his hand felt a bit numb and little black spots began to dance across his vision.

"I'm like OK, [I'm] waking up, it's just morning," Lehman said. "They were probably the first ... little signs of a possibility there was something going on."

As he got out of his car and walked into work, Lehman realized his balance was also off.

"Honestly, I wasn't sure what was going on," he said. "I mean, from working the way we work ... every once in a while you'd see spots, like 'I'm dehydrated, I need to get a drink.'"

When Lehman walked in, Shaffer, who works as a carpenter for UPMC Carlisle, sensed a problem almost immediately.

As was the morning routine, Lehman went to Shaffer's desk area to say hello. The two have worked together for about five years and Lehman describes Shaffer as his "best friend."

"He had come in that morning, and I could tell there was something wrong because you can tell in his voice and the way he was acting," Shaffer said.

He began asking Lehman questions about basic information and about his symptoms.

"He started naming off some of those symptoms, and I said, well I think you're having a stroke," Shaffer said.

"I could hear my heart beating in my ears because I was trying to ... calm [my]self down," Lehman said. "That was a big, big thing."

Shaffer encouraged Lehman to go to the emergency department where he was tested for a possible stroke.

Strokes happen when the blood supply to the brain is disrupted, either by a blocked artery or a vessel that ruptures and bleeds into the brain, according to UPMC's website. They are the leading cause of serious long-term disability in adults and the fifth leading cause of death in the United States.

The tests revealed that Lehman had suffered a transient ischemic attack, or TIA, which is also referred to as a mini-stroke.

Lehman said TIA can also be considered a "warning stroke." It's not as severe as a stroke and typically doesn't cause paralysis or leave the long-lasting effects, but it's your body's way of letting you know something needs to change, he said.

"They'll tell you, it's perceived as not as severe as [a stroke], but as a person who went through it, it's plenty severe enough to make you go, 'Yeah, I need to pay attention to this,'" Lehman said. "I'm thankful that I had a TIA ... that I got a chance to have the wake-up call to go, 'OK, it's time to reevaluate things here and get things in order.'"

Lehman was admitted and spent the night in the hospital before being released.

If Lehman's TIA was a wake up call, it was a call that he answered.

Since then, Lehman's lost about 35 pounds. He's eaten healthier and learned how to handle situations better to decrease stress.

A self-proclaimed, "guy who always maxed out on hours," Lehman has realized it's OK to take a break and found more of a balance between work and family life.

He's also become more inclined to listen to what his body tells him.

"It definitely makes you appreciate every day a little more, the things that you see, and the things that you're around that you take for granted," Lehman said. "Any day that you wake up is a good day, so make the most of it."

Shaffer, too, took something away from the experience. In addition to monitoring his own health more closely, he's learned not to be afraid to ask questions if he thinks something might be wrong.

A common acronym used to identify the symptoms of a stroke is BE FAST, with the letters standing for balance, eyes, face, arms, speech and time.

These words help bring awareness to symptoms including loss of balance, blurry vision, facial drooping, weakness or numbness in one arm and slurred speech. The acronym itself is a reminder that when dealing with a stroke, time is of the essence.

Lehman encouraged anyone who senses that something might be wrong to go through the questions, saying "even if you're in doubt, have them checked out."

"It's a lot easier to look at somebody and say, 'Well, I was just being precautious,' as to think back and go, 'I wish I would have done this, I wish I would have done that,'" he said. "Those are moments you can't get back."