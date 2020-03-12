$2.7 million deficit projected for Carlisle Area School District; 3% tax increase proposed

Carlisle Area School Board may consider a 3% tax increase to offset most of a projected $2.7 million shortfall in the district budget for 2020-21.
You have free articles remaining.
Administrators Thursday presented a draft budget that balances the shortfall with $2.4 million in revenue from the tax increase and $300,000 in savings from adjusting contracts that come due next school year.
The presentation was made during a monthly finance committee meeting. Board members took no action Thursday. A preliminary budget could come up for the vote in May followed by a vote on final adoption in June.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.