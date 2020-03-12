$2.7 million deficit projected for Carlisle Area School District; 3% tax increase proposed

Carlisle Area School Board may consider a 3% tax increase to offset most of a projected $2.7 million shortfall in the district budget for 2020-21.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Administrators Thursday presented a draft budget that balances the shortfall with $2.4 million in revenue from the tax increase and $300,000 in savings from adjusting contracts that come due next school year.

The presentation was made during a monthly finance committee meeting. Board members took no action Thursday. A preliminary budget could come up for the vote in May followed by a vote on final adoption in June.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.