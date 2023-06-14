The last phase to wrap up Carlisle's 2022-23 Water Main Replacement Project is anticipated to begin July 10, with curb-to-curb milling and repaving of the streets affected by the project.
Borough officials said the start date of the work will depend on the weather and the contractor's progress with current projects.
Milling and repaving will take place on the following roads in the following order:
East Louther Street from the bridge over LeTort Spring Run to North Spring Garden Street Porter Avenue from East North Street to East Louther Street East Mulberry Avenue from North Bedford Street to dead-end in alley West Pomfret Street from South College Street to South Pitt Street West Louther Street from North Orange Street to Cedar Street Cherry Street from West Louther Street to West North Street West Louther Street from North College Street to North West Street Lincoln Street from Wetzen Avenue to Franklin Street Lincoln Street from North College Street to Factory Street North West Street from Lincoln Street to B Street
Officials said the contractor will place "No Parking" signs on the streets scheduled to be milled and paved a few days before the work starts.
The borough's Water Main Replacement Project began in October and included the replacement of 1.9 miles of water main pipeline, as well as the replacement of curbs and sidewalks that were affected by the work.
In addition to the replacement of 2-inch to 12-inch cast iron water main with stronger 6-inch to 12-inch ductile iron water main, Public Works Director Mark Malarich told The Sentinel in March that water valves, hydrants, air release valves and service laterals from the new mainline to curb stops were also replaced.
The project cost approximately $5 million with monthly payments made to the contractor as work progressed, he said.
It represents the first step of Carlisle’s water master plan, which outlines the replacement of one to two miles of the borough’s 62 miles of water main per year.
Malarich said in March that design work was underway for next year's work to replace water transmission mains between Carlisle’s
Water Treatment Plant at the bottom of Longs Gap Road in North Middleton Township to Carlisle’s two finished water reservoir tanks at the top of Longs Gap Road.
Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant is located along Longs Gap Road in North Middleton Township and supplies water from the Conodoguinet Creek to the Carlisle Borough and portions of North Middleton, South Middleton and Middlesex townships.
Maddie Seiler
Photos: An inside look at Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant
Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant is along Longs Gap Road in North Middleton Township and supplies water from the Conodoguinet Creek to Carlisle and portions of North Middleton, South Middleton and Middlesex townships.
Maddie Seiler
Conodoguinet Creek water flows over a dam outside Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant in North Middleton Township.
Maddie Seiler
Once pulled from the Conodoguinet Creek, water travels through Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant's raceway to the plant.
Maddie Seiler
Water from the Conodoguinet Creek flows through Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant's raceway to the facility.
Maddie Seiler
When water from the Conodoguinet Creek arrives at Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant, the process starts at the back of the facility.
Maddie Seiler
Flocculation basins at Carlisle's Water Treatment plant slowly turn water after chemicals are added to make pollutant particles stick together through a process called coagulation.
Maddie Seiler
Sedimentation basins at Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant allow heavier particles of pollutants to fall to the bottom of the tanks and settle where they are removed.
Maddie Seiler
Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant contains a chemical room upstairs which contains chemicals that are mixed into water, including flouride.
Maddie Seiler
A container in Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant's chemical room holds aluminum chloride hydroxide sulfate solution which is used to treat water.
Maddie Seiler
Green pipes in Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant's pipe gallery downstairs transport raw water at the facility.
Maddie Seiler
Blue pipes in Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant's pipe gallery downstairs transport finished water at the facility.
Maddie Seiler
Black and brown pipes at Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant's pipe gallery downstairs transport waste at the facility.
Maddie Seiler
After the sedimentation process, water is filtered at one of Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant contains eight filter. These allow water to flow through layers of fine materials like sand, anthracite coal and other types of media, stopping smaller particles of pollutants from getting through.
Maddie Seiler
A control panel operates one of Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant's eight filters.
Maddie Seiler
Water bubbles up in one of Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant's filters as the system is cleaned. The facility has eight filters and three are cleaned each day on a rotation.
Maddie Seiler
Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant contains a lab to monitor water quality.
Maddie Seiler
A monitor at Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant shows water levels in each of the facility's storage areas, including the water tanks on Ridge Street and Penn Street in Carlisle.
Maddie Seiler
Once water is filtered and chlorine is added to remove any remaining bacteria or viruses in the water, finished water is pumped to the pump room on top of the hill along Garden Drive in North Middleton Township.
Maddie Seiler
One of two basin hill tanks stores clean water from Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant to be distributed to the community. Each tank stores approximately 1.3 million gallons of water. Some water is sent to Carlisle's water towers to maintain water pressure.
Maddie Seiler
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
