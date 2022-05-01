Mile Marker: Downtown Mile races back into downtown Carlisle

Carlisle residents will have the opportunity to go the extra mile, literally, with the return of the Carlisle Employment Skills Center's Annual Carlisle Downtown Mile race sponsored by UPMC.

The 11th annual event will be held at 6:15 p.m. May 19, with a virtual option that can be completed between May 14 and 19, a news release said.

The one-mile race will start at Subway Car Wash at 900 W. High St. in Carlisle and runners will cross the finish line just before the Square.

The Employment Skills Center encouraged everyone in the community, from walkers to elite runners, to attend the event and bring their friends and families. The top three male and female runners in each age group will be awarded, along with the top overall runners and top three teams.

The Members 1st Team Challenge will feature runners participating in five team categories: education, nonprofit/government, health care, corporate and serve and protect.

Attendees can also visit the Kid's Alley, sponsored by Carlisle Construction Materials, which will include activities, treats, characters, games and prizes.

Vitro, a glass plant in Carlisle, will sponsor a post-run beer garden in the parking lot of JFC Staffing at 101 W High St. for adults who are 21 years or older.

The event will support adult education and training programs at the Employment Skills Center, the release said.

Anyone interested in participating in the race can register online at Runsignup.com. Anyone who signs up by Sunday will receive a 2022 Downtown Mile T-shirt.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

