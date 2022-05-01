 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mile Marker: Downtown Mile races back into downtown Carlisle

  • 0
Carlisle Downtown Mile 15 (copy)

Runners and walkers head toward the Carlisle Downtown Mile finish line on West High Street in 2021.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Carlisle residents will have the opportunity to go the extra mile, literally, with the return of the Carlisle Employment Skills Center's Annual Carlisle Downtown Mile race sponsored by UPMC.

The 11th annual event will be held at 6:15 p.m. May 19, with a virtual option that can be completed between May 14 and 19, a news release said.

The one-mile race will start at Subway Car Wash at 900 W. High St. in Carlisle and runners will cross the finish line just before the Square. 

The Employment Skills Center encouraged everyone in the community, from walkers to elite runners, to attend the event and bring their friends and families. The top three male and female runners in each age group will be awarded, along with the top overall runners and top three teams. 

The Members 1st Team Challenge will feature runners participating in five team categories: education, nonprofit/government, health care, corporate and serve and protect. 

People are also reading…

Attendees can also visit the Kid's Alley, sponsored by Carlisle Construction Materials, which will include activities, treats, characters, games and prizes. 

Vitro, a glass plant in Carlisle, will sponsor a post-run beer garden in the parking lot of JFC Staffing at 101 W High St. for adults who are 21 years or older. 

The event will support adult education and training programs at the Employment Skills Center, the release said.

Anyone interested in participating in the race can register online at Runsignup.com. Anyone who signs up by Sunday will receive a 2022 Downtown Mile T-shirt.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News