Mile Marker: Downtown Mile races back into downtown Carlisle

Carlisle residents will have the opportunity to go the extra mile, literally, with the return of the Carlisle
Employment Skills Center's Annual Carlisle Downtown Mile race sponsored by UPMC.
The 11th annual event will be held at 6:15 p.m. May 19, with a virtual option that can be completed between May 14 and 19, a news release said.
The one-mile race will start at Subway Car Wash at 900 W. High St. in Carlisle and runners will cross the finish line just before the Square.
The Employment Skills Center encouraged everyone in the community, from walkers to elite runners, to attend the event and bring their friends and families. The top three male and female runners in each age group will be awarded, along with the top overall runners and top three teams.
The Members 1st Team Challenge will feature runners participating in five team categories: education, nonprofit/government, health care, corporate and serve and protect.
Attendees can also visit the Kid's Alley, sponsored by
Carlisle Construction Materials, which will include activities, treats, characters, games and prizes. Vitro, a glass plant in Carlisle, will sponsor a post-run beer garden in the parking lot of JFC Staffing at 101 W High St. for adults who are 21 years or older.
The event will support adult education and training programs at the Employment Skills Center, the release said.
Anyone interested in participating in the race can register online at
Runsignup.com. Anyone who signs up by Sunday will receive a 2022 Downtown Mile T-shirt.
Photos: The 10th Annual Carlisle Downtown Mile returns in 2021
Runners cool off in a sprinkler during the 10th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Thursday evening.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Bob Gerard, 90, crosses the Carlisle Downtown Mile finish line on West High Street.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ken Shur pours a cold water over his head to cool down after he crossed the Carlisle Downtown Mile finish line on West High Street Thursday evening.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Runners and walkers cross the finish line on West High Street during the 10th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Runners and walkers cross the finish line for the 10th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Kevin Shank, 16, crosses the finish line on West High Street during the Carlisle Downtown Mile.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A Carlisle Downtown Mile runner passes through a sprinkler on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A runner heads toward the finish line on West High Street during the Downtown Mile in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A Carlisle Downtown Mile runners heads toward the finish line on Thursday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A runner cools off in a sprinkler during the 10th annual Downtown Mile.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A Downtown Mile runners cools off in a sprinkler.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Runners cool off in a sprinkler during the 10th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile on West High Street on Thursday evening.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Olivia Medvec, 5, cools off in a sprinkler as she participates in the 10th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile on Thursday evening.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Runners cool off in a sprinkler during the 10th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Runners cool off in a sprinkler during the Carlisle Downtown Mile.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Runners and walkers head toward the Carlisle Downtown Mile finish line on West High Street.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Downtown Mile runners and walkers head toward the finish line on West High Street.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Runners race toward the Carlisle Downtown Mile finish line on West High Street Thursday evening.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Runners and walkers approach the Downtown Mile finish line on West High Street.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Downtown Mile participants head toward the finish line on West High Street.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Friends and family cheer on runners and walkers headed toward the Downtown Mile finish line.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Henry Stouffer, 2, crosses the finish line on West High Street during the 10th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Two runners approach the finish line on West High Street during the 10th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Friends and family cheer on runners and walkers approaching the finish line on West High Street during the 10th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!