 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midstate's response was swift after Pearl Harbor attack in 1941
alert top story

Midstate's response was swift after Pearl Harbor attack in 1941

{{featured_button_text}}

Paul Eichelberger had less time than he could possibly imagine.

The West Shore man wrote his last letter to relatives on Nov. 18, 1941.

“Forget about sending a Christmas present,” he told his grandmother. “We are much too busy out here to think of the holidays.”

The recent graduate of New Cumberland High School only had 19 more days to live. Eichelberger died of wounds suffered on Dec. 7 during the Japanese attack on Hickam Field in Hawaii.

His service had been brief, not even six months from his date of enlistment in the Army Air Corps on June 13 to his death as an airman assigned to the Headquarters Squadron of the 17th Air Base Group.

Being “too busy” may have been a hint to the escalating tensions in the weeks leading up to the Day of Infamy when Japanese carrier planes attacked American ships at Pearl Harbor and planes on the ground at military bases.

That air raid 78 years ago launched the U.S. into World War II. Five days after the attack, The Sentinel published a story announcing the death of 20-year-old Eichelberger, who had parents in the Camp Hill area and a grandmother living in New Cumberland. Weeks went by before another report emerged in early January, this one of a survivor of Hickam Field who also had local ties.

“I was awakened by the blast of a large bomb which hit in the distance,” Army Sgt. Kenneth Fair wrote his aunts who lived in New Kingstown. “We looked out the window and saw an airplane go into a dive. ... We were very much confused and got out of bed and dressed to go outside.”

The air was thick with enemy planes that strafed targets on the ground. A short time later, Fair was running toward a storage building a half-mile away to get a gun and ammunition. He then reported to his post about four blocks away.

“Bullets flew in all directions,” Fair wrote. “Every now and then I would see a plane go up in smoke.”

Quite a few of them were hostile aircraft. He vowed to see relatives again after giving the Japanese “a good beating.” It was a bold statement, but any morale boost was welcome news during the first six months of the Pacific war.

Local response

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The surprise attack on Hawaii set in motion a grim determination among local residents as reported by The Sentinel on Dec. 8. Many factories in Carlisle were already engaged in war production in support of lend-lease shipments to England. Word of Pearl Harbor put the factories on high alert to guard against sabotage.

By that time, Carlisle had a home defense council to prepare the town in the event of war. Within hours of the attack, Chairman John Otto had called a special meeting to start up the plan to illuminate the local water supply with floodlights and to establish air raid observation posts throughout the community.

Defense council members also planned to approach the borough council with a proposal to buy a two-way radio system for the police department. The Sentinel reported that the radio system was needed because the state had ordered the borough to conduct hourly checks of the factories.

Cornelius Winfield Fink, a professor at Dickinson College, served on the defense council and tried to keep local residents calm the day after the attack. “Every citizen can do a service to the community by keeping a level head,” he told The Sentinel. “Emergencies like this will cause all kinds of rumors, the great majority of them false, and persons are urged to disregard them unless they come from reliable sources.”

Elsewhere, local American Legion and VFW posts were being called upon to provide guards, patrols and observers to reinforce the police and other first-responders. Meanwhile, private planes were grounded at the Wilson Flying Field in New Kingstown where the Civil Aeronautics Administration was training pilots.

Air raid drill

The nearby airport had a major role to play in the first local air raid drill of WWII that was scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 14, 1941. The scripted exercise involved a plan to have planes from New Kingstown fly over Carlisle to simulate an enemy bomb run. Several downtown buildings were slated for mock destruction including the Molly Pitcher Hotel, the First Lutheran Church and Denny Hall. Trouble was Mother Nature didn’t cooperate.

High winds grounded the planes so observers had to pretend that there was incoming aircraft when they reported the contact to headquarters. At first, orders were dispatched by wire from the United Telephone Co. but when a “bomb” damaged that building the defense council went to its back-up plan.

One hundred Boy Scouts were pressed into service to act as messengers “hurrying here and there with written orders afoot or on bicycles,” The Sentinel reported. “As bombs struck buildings fire engines raced to the scene. ... Once it was assumed that bombs had left big craters in High Street between West and Pitt and the order went out to traffic cops to reroute traffic and close the streets.”

Despite the wrinkle of no planes, the response by local residents to the drill earned high marks from four emergency specialists from Carlisle Barracks who evaluated the exercise.

“It may be that Carlisle never will have an air raid,” Lt. Col. R.B. Reynolds said. “But it is a wise thing for a community to have an emergency setup prepared to act in times of public disaster — flood, cyclone, a great fire, explosions. If you have ever seen the complete helplessness and hysteria of a community caught unawares by a public emergency you know how wise it is to be prepared for disaster.”

Disaster came to Carlisle less than two weeks later when an explosion rocked the Carlisle Foundry on East Louther Street around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 26, 1941. The blast showered workers with molten metal and pieces of iron scrap. Eight men were injured, five of whom were hospitalized.

At first, there was fear of sabotage. The Sentinel reported the foundry was operating at 90 percent of its capacity with war production that included iron parts for vital machinery.

Company President Thomas MacDonald dismissed the rumors by saying the explosion was probably caused by employee error. “Some worker probably forgot the standing order to break open all hollow metal pieces before putting them in the furnace for melting,” he said. “Sometimes fluids are in these old pieces and they explode as pressure increases with the heat.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News