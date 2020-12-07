Midstate's response was swift after Pearl Harbor attack in 1941

“I was awakened by the blast of a large bomb which hit in the distance,” Army Sgt. Kenneth Fair wrote his aunts who lived in New Kingstown. “We looked out the window and saw an airplane go into a dive. ... We were very much confused and got out of bed and dressed to go outside.”

The air was thick with enemy planes that strafed targets on the ground. A short time later, Fair was running toward a storage building a half-mile away to get a gun and ammunition. He then reported to his post about four blocks away.

“Bullets flew in all directions,” Fair wrote. “Every now and then I would see a plane go up in smoke.”

Quite a few of them were hostile aircraft. He vowed to see relatives again after giving the Japanese “a good beating.” It was a bold statement, but any morale boost was welcome news during the first six months of the Pacific war.

Local response

The surprise attack on Hawaii set in motion a grim determination among local residents as reported by The Sentinel on Dec. 8. Many factories in Carlisle were already engaged in war production in support of lend-lease shipments to England. Word of Pearl Harbor put the factories on high alert to guard against sabotage.