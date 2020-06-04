× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the same day that a rare derecho weather event moved through the region, a severe evening thunderstorm toppled trees, snapped power lines and scattered debris in some areas of Carlisle.

A derecho, confirmed by the National Weather Service, passed through the area between 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday. According to abc27 meteorologists, a derecho is a long-lived line of destructive storms that travels at least 250 miles.

Adis Juklo, an abc27 meteorologist, said that there were no damage reports from the derecho when it moved through the county, as far as he was aware.

The big show came in the evening when supercell thunderstorms formed, causing a damaging microburst over Carlisle. Supercell thunderstorms are strong, broadly rotating storms that typically include large hail, Juklo said.

Around 7:30 p.m., Juklo said "a hail core blew up over Carlisle." He said there were reports of three-quarter inch hail north of town.

The straight-line winds carried a significant punch. Tops of trees were lopped off or uprooted completely around York Road near the Carlisle/South Middleton border. Trees were uprooted as far west as College Street in the borough. At least one utility pole was partially snapped, and the wind was strong enough to bring down a large billboard at Family Ford on York Road in Carlisle.

Ashland Cemetery also experienced damage with trees being uprooted and debris from a neighboring apartment complex blown in.

"Immediately after, the core collapsed, carrying a lot of downward momentum to the ground. This is what typically causes microbursts like the one that occurred last night," Juklo said.

According to the National Weather Service, a microburst is a downdraft in a storm that's usually less than 2.5 miles in scale and can cause comparable damage to a tornado. It can feature wind speeds up to 100 mph, though wind speeds weren't confirmed Wednesday.

Juklo noted that he didn't expect the National Weather Service to do additional investigations because radar did not show strong, low-level rotations that signify a tornado. Rather, the station's velocity data showed winds coming together at the center of the storm which is a sign of an impending microburst.

Storm kills 3

The Associated Press reported that a brief but severe storm killed three people in southeastern Pennsylvania and ripped the roof off a seven-story apartment building, authorities said.

Montgomery County officials said the three fatalities occurred in separate incidents during Wednesday's noontime storm, two in Lower Merion Township and one in Lower Moreland.

The chair of Montgomery County's board of commissioners, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, said there were also a number of serious fires and the storm also tore the roof off the seven-story apartment building, leaving 150 units uninhabitable.

Arkoosh said some areas may be without power for several days, and many nursing homes are on generator backup..

PECO said more than 328,000 customers were without power in Philadelphia and suburban communities, including almost 140,000 customers in Montgomery County.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

