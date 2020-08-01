Memorial service salutes K-9 Brutus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARLISLE — A memorial service on Friday honored K-9 Brutus of the U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks, directorate of Emergency Services.

K-9 Brutus was the partner of Sgt. Harold “Howie” Weary of USAG Carlisle Barracks. Brutus was diagnosed with cancer in mid-July and, because of the pain Brutus was enduring, he was euthanized on July 16.

Participating in the memorial service were the Department of Public Safety, Cumberland County commissioners, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, officials from the Carlisle Barracks, and law enforcement officers from surrounding counties. The service was held at the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Memorial, in Carlisle.

“Brutus was a partner, companion, and a great member of our family,” Weary said. “He was a great part of our life.”

Brutus was placed into service on Jan. 1, 2012, and over the past 8 years he conducted 1,995 search hours, 547 VIP missions, searched 17,926 vehicles, found 61 weapons, participated in 2,932 hours of training, found 1,928 explosive training aids, and was on patrol for 10,616 hours.

The service included the Presentation of the Colors, K-9 Brutus eulogy, flag and K-9 Brutus presentation to the family and a memorial reading.

