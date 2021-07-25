 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Memorial Park hosts Unity Day
0 Comments
alert top story
Carlisle

Memorial Park hosts Unity Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle came together Saturday for a Unity Day event at Memorial Park.

The three-hour event, hosted by Carlisle Bridge Builders, was designed to foster unity, harmony, peace and equality and build relationships and trust among races, nationalities, genders, economic statuses, denominational lines and sexual preferences.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The event featured speakers representing elected officials, public servants and faith leaders as well as an open microphone session.

Several groups were also on hand to tell attendees more about their work and mission.

Attendees were asked to wear blue to the event as a visible support of peace.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carlisle

Unity Day event planned in Carlisle

The event aims to foster unity, harmony, peace and equality and build relationships and trust among races, nationalities, genders, economic statuses, denominational lines and sexual preferences.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News