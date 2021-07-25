Memorial Park hosts Unity Day in Carlisle

Carlisle came together Saturday for a Unity Day event at Memorial Park.

The three-hour event, hosted by Carlisle Bridge Builders, was designed to foster unity, harmony, peace and equality and build relationships and trust among races, nationalities, genders, economic statuses, denominational lines and sexual preferences.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event featured speakers representing elected officials, public servants and faith leaders as well as an open microphone session.

Several groups were also on hand to tell attendees more about their work and mission.

Attendees were asked to wear blue to the event as a visible support of peace.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.