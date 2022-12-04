Market of Curiosities brings oddities expo back to Carlisle after two-year break

Those looking for something a little more unique this holiday season had the opportunity Saturday to purchase something different this holiday season.

Miss Ruth's Time Bomb hosted its annual Market of Curiosities for the first time since 2019 Saturday at the Carlisle Expo Center at 100 K St.

About 2,800 to 3,000 visitors spent the day browsing a variety of oddities and handmade items for sale, enjoying food and several local brews and watching live music by Peter Pansy and shows by Circus Stella and magician Ran'D Shine.

"The line to get in was out the door and to the other end of the parking lot, and it was raining, but people continued to be in great spirits," said Sarah Taby, owner of Miss Ruth's. "We are so grateful to our community of vendors, volunteers, performers and market attendees."

Taby initially decided to introduce the event to Carlisle after vending at BUST Craftacular events in New York City and seeing a variety of vendors selling vintage and handmade items.

She's excited the event was able to return after two years of pandemic-induced hiatus.

"It feels like a treat still sometimes, because we haven’t been able to do it for so long," she said.

Taby said the attendance this year was about the same as pre-pandemic, but she noted that the enthusiasm for the event seemed higher.

"From our vendors and performers to our volunteers and attendees, everyone seemed so excited about the return of the Market of Curiosities," she said.