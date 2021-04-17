March for Justice calls attention to police shootings, mental health challenges

Dorene Wilbur, a teacher, had been watching the Derek Chauvin trial as much as she could, playing it in the background during lunch or during her planning periods.

The former Minneapolis police officer is on trial for murder in the death last year of George Floyd who died as Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck.

As she listened to the pain that the witnesses were going through and experienced secondhand the emotions of the people who were there pleading for the officer to stop, Wilbur said she started to wonder what she could do.

She came up with the idea of the March for Justice and started working on planning about two weeks ago, but decided to delay it another week to do everything else.

“And then this happens,” she said.

"This" is Daunte Wright being shot and killed by a police officer Kim Potter, who has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

So the March for Justice Saturday afternoon called for justice not only for George Floyd and Brianna Taylor, whose deaths in 2020 inspired similar rallies, but also for Wright.