March for Justice calls attention to police shootings, mental health challenges

Dorene Wilbur, a teacher, had been watching the Derek Chauvin trial as much as she could, playing it in the background during lunch or during her planning periods.
The former Minneapolis police officer is on trial for murder in the death last year of George Floyd who died as Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck.
As she listened to the pain that the witnesses were going through and experienced secondhand the emotions of the people who were there pleading for the officer to stop, Wilbur said she started to wonder what she could do.
She came up with the idea of the March for Justice and started working on planning about two weeks ago, but decided to delay it another week to do everything else.
“And then this happens,” she said.
"This" is Daunte Wright being shot and killed by a police officer Kim Potter, who has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.
So the March for Justice Saturday afternoon called for justice not only for George Floyd and Brianna Taylor, whose deaths in 2020 inspired similar rallies, but also for Wright.
The march started at Hope Station. Participants walked to the Old Courthouse where Wilbur and Hope Station Executive Director Safronia Perry spoke. The participants then knelt in silence for nine minutes and 29 second, the time that prosecutors in the Chauvin trial said the officer knelt on Floyd’s neck.
Wilbur brought out the mental health challenge of these events on people of color and encouraged people to reach out to the community and to professionals to deal with the issues.
“Every single person of color who is watching this or a mom who has a Black son as I do, it’s almost like we’re reliving the past couple of years over and over again. It weighs heavily on us,” she said.
The march also sent a message to the community that there are people who are trying to understand the issues, refuse to turn a blind eye and will talk about it. She also hopes mental health professionals learn from the opportunity, perhaps leading them to volunteer to work with youth on dealing with the trauma.
“We really do have a lot of people in Carlisle who care and who get it,” she said.
