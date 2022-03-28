Man pulled from apartment fire above Carlisle restaurant last week dies

The man first responders rescued from a fire in a third-floor apartment above the North Hanover Grille restaurant in Carlisle last week has died.

Keith Rodkey, 45, died of his injuries at 2:16 p.m. Sunday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a news release. LVH-Cedar Crest is a Level 1 Trauma Center that offers emergency service for burn victims.

Rodkey's death was caused by acute respiratory failure due to carbon monoxide toxicity from fire that began in his apartment, the release said.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Friday in the apartment near 4 E. Louther St. in Carlisle, and no cause has been released, although the Carlisle police and fire departments are investigating Rodkey's death, according to the release.

The Sentinel previously reported that responders found Rodkey unconscious in his apartment and transported him to UPMC Carlisle in critical condition. Crews were able to contain the fire to Rodkey's apartment. Carlisle Fire Chief Randy O'Donnell said an adjacent apartment sustained smoke damage and the second floor sustained water damage.

O'Donnell also said that the fire displaced seven other people whom the Red Cross aided in sheltering and providing necessities.

North Hanover Grill was closed Friday and had to complete inspection procedures. The restaurant reopened Monday.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.