'Making Spirits Bright': Carlisle borough steps in to hold Christmas parade that will return to Saturday afternoon tradition

The Borough of Carlisle announced Monday that the annual Christmas parade is back on the schedule for December.

Last month, the Downtown Carlisle Association, which served as the recent ogranizer for the parade, said it would not hold the Christmas parade due to funding cuts from its two primary sources, the borough and Dickinson College, that led to the elimination of a staff position.

Now, the borough said it will step in to organize the parade, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 4. The parade will start at West South and South Hanover streets and go north ending at Louther Street and North Hanover Street.

The daylight timing for the parade marks a change from the recent practice of holding the parade on the same evening that Santa arrives to light the tree at the Square (6 p.m. Dec. 3 this year), but harkens back to older traditions of the parade being held on a Saturday during daylight hours.

Mayor Tim Scott said in a news release that a daytime parade gives the community and visitors additional opportunities to support small business while augmenting other local holiday festivities planned by Carlisle’s downtown shop owners, restaurateurs and agencies like Downtown Carlisle Association.

“This will also provide families with the opportunity to see Santa again before he returns to the North Pole,” he said.

The parade, which will be known this year as the “Making Spirits Bright Parade,” will be facilitated by the Borough of Carlisle’s Parks and Recreation Department whose team is also responsible for coordinating and hosting the annual Halloween Parade.

Deputy Mayor Shultz pointed to Carlisle Borough’s commitment and support of small business and the strides taken throughout the years to advance economic development and vitality.

“Carlisle Borough is known for its collaborative spirit with strategic and creative public-private solutions throughout the course of decades and especially during the pandemic. The Carlisle Community Action Network spearheaded by Dickinson College is one great example,” Shultz said. “This parade is another example of our support of local businesses as they battle the residual impacts of the pandemic while providing a festive event for our community. We encourage everyone to come out and rediscover what makes our town a special place to visit, live and work.”

To support small business during the pandemic, the borough expanded open container and sidewalk cafe provisions, provided about $150,000 in grants to small businesses for COVID recovery, issued low-interest shopsteading loans to new businesses, removed snow from the downtown overnight, suspended parking enforcement and has provided temporary relief for unpaid water and sewer accounts, among other initiatives.

Details on how to register your float or performing group for the parade may be found at www.CarlislePA.org/EVENTS. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Andrea Crouse, director of Parks and Recreation, at 717-240-6951 or acrouse@carlislepa.org.

