Making its Mark: Hot-Chee Dog marker unveiled in downtown Carlisle

The Hamilton Restaurant has seen 15 U.S. presidents, economic depression, World War II and the rise, fall and rebuilding of downtown Carlisle as it served generations of the town’s residents.

On Thursday, the children of the past and present owners of the iconic restaurant unveiled a new marker celebrating its most famous offering — the Hot-Chee Dog.

The unveiling was held on the 83rd anniversary of the restaurant’s founding by Charlie and Mary Kollas.

“I am surprised and my father would be so humbled,” said Helen Kollas, Charlie’s daughter, as she thanked the crowd for their support. “He came here to the United States at the age of 15 with 50 cents in his pocket.”

Speaking for his father, Tommy Mazias who is in Greece for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, John Mazias offered his gratitude on behalf of the Mazias family.

“Without you guys, this is not possible. For all the years that he’s been here, he’s enjoyed conversations and everything,” he said.

Destination Carlisle received a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s “Legends & Lore” program to fund the marker.