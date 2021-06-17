Making its Mark: Hot-Chee Dog marker unveiled in downtown Carlisle

The Hamilton Restaurant has seen 15 U.S. presidents, economic depression, World War II and the rise, fall and rebuilding of downtown Carlisle as it served generations of the town’s residents.
On Thursday, the children of the past and present owners of the iconic restaurant unveiled a new marker celebrating its most famous offering — the Hot-Chee Dog.
The unveiling was held on the 83rd anniversary of the restaurant’s founding by Charlie and Mary Kollas.
“I am surprised and my father would be so humbled,” said Helen Kollas, Charlie’s daughter, as she thanked the crowd for their support. “He came here to the United States at the age of 15 with 50 cents in his pocket.”
Speaking for his father, Tommy Mazias who is in Greece for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, John Mazias offered his gratitude on behalf of the Mazias family.
“Without you guys, this is not possible. For all the years that he’s been here, he’s enjoyed conversations and everything,” he said.
Destination Carlisle received a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s “Legends & Lore” program to fund the marker.
The marker celebrates more than the hot dog covered in chili sauce and onions on a cheese-lined roll. It also celebrates the Greek families like the Kollas and Mazias families who found themselves in Carlisle and worked to help others along as they immigrated.
“After opening the Hamilton, Charlie began sponsoring others from Greece to come work for him at the Hamilton, continuing the chain of successful Greeks in Carlisle bringing kinsmen here for a life of better opportunity. One of them was Tommy Mazias,” said Destination Carlisle President Stephanie Gilbert Patterson.
The “Legends & Lore” program is meant to celebrate American folklore, tall tales, foodways, myths and legends in local communities. Pennsylvania first became eligible for the program in September 2020.
The Hot-Chee dog marker is the first of two in Carlisle. A marker for the Old Town Pump will go outside the new Cumberland County Courthouse, near the site where the water pump behind the tale once stood. The pump tapped into a fresh water spring that legend says would destine anyone who drank from the pump to return to Carlisle no matter how far away they roamed.
