Lt. Col. Vindman is part of this summer's incoming U.S. Army War College class

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will be part of this summer's incoming U.S. Army War College class, according to Pentagon officials speaking to CBS News.
After previously testifying in a closed-door session with Congressional investigators, Vindman testified publicly in November that he thought it was improper for President Donald Trump to ask Ukrainian officials to investigate Hunter Biden, son of potential political rival, Joe Biden.
Vindman, who had served as an aide on the National Security Council, was escorted out of the White House complex Friday.
His lawyer said in a statement that "the truth has cost Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy."
CBS reported that Vindman was reassigned to the Department of the Army until he comes to Carlisle.
