Localized storms cause power outages, damage in Carlisle

A thunderstorm at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday brought damaging winds and, in some cases, hail, to areas of Cumberland County.
PPL reports that as of 7:52 p.m., there are 327 customers without power in the Carlisle area. According to PPL's outage map, about 100 customers on either side of York Road heading out of the borough are without power, as are 52 customers along South Bedford Street and 146 customers along North Hanover Street near the intersection with Carlisle Springs Road.
PPL lists an estimated repair time at about 1:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. for those areas.
Met-Ed only reported five customers without power in the Carlisle area, as of 7:55 p.m.
