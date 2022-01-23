Local pastor gives first responders food donations, food for thought

Pastor Chuck Kish wears many hats.

Aside from his trademark baseball cap, Kish is known for being the lead pastor of Bethel Assembly of God church, a chaplain to multiple local first responder agencies, a resident of booth one at Panera Bread in Carlisle and most recently, the founder of a new ministry dedicated to giving back to frontline workers.

This new ministry, called Stock Their Cupboards, began about a month ago when Kish started using community donations to fill the break room cabinets of local first responder agencies with healthy, grab-and-go options for their staff.

Kish said a lot of first responders are dealing with high call volumes, which increases stress and decreases the time they have to eat, so it’s not uncommon for them to miss breakfast and sometimes lunch in the same day. Stock Their Shelves ensures that when responders return to the station, even if only for a few minutes, they are met with a kitchen full of healthy options to sustain them.

“Food and first responders, that’s like peanut butter and jelly,” Kish said.

So far, Stock Their Cupboards has provided food for Cumberland Goodwill EMS and the Carlisle police station. According to Kish, the Cumberland County sheriff’s office and North Middleton police are next on a growing list of agencies Stock Their Cupboards hopes to reach. Kish hopes to expand this list to include hospitals, and even day cares someday with the involvement of other churches.

“Any church can rise and take that on,” Kish said. “My goal in this coming out is that other churches dream.”

Serving those who serve

First responders in both locations who have already been reached by Stock Their Cupboards expressed gratitude to be on the receiving end of community service.

“It shows that the community is still with us, especially as we’re running some of our higher call volume days and it feels like we’re spinning our wheels,” said Nathan Harig, assistant chief at Cumberland Goodwill EMS. “It helps provide additional validation for the work we’re doing. It’s great when we see our patients do better and it’s great when we see the community support the sacrifices we’re making when we answer these calls.”

Edward Martin, public safety coordinator of the Carlisle Police Department, agreed.

“It’s a very generous offering for all my front line service workers who are constantly on the move and find themselves many times eating on the run,” Martin said. “These donations matter as they show an appreciation for our work and dedication but also show love and kindness from the community we serve.”

Kish said each agency receives about $300 worth of healthy foods, purchased and dropped off by himself and Anita Vonlumm, whom Kish refers to as his “partner in crime” in the ministry. He said that even though the healthier stuff is more costly, knowing that it was purchased intentionally is like a “tight hug” from the community.

“When you do the healthier stuff, it makes them feel better,” Kish said, although he admitted Stock Their Cupboards occasionally tossed in a box of Pop-Tarts here and there.

According to Kish, the value of fully stocked cupboards is more than the average person might understand, and he would know. Serving as a chaplain for first responding agencies has placed Kish in what he refers to as a “front row seat to the greatest show on earth, but it’s not a great show.”

“I do it,” Kish said. “I’m with them. I see it. I feel it. I hear it.”

Passion vs. calling

While Stocking Their Cupboards is new, Kish said the mission of feeding the community is not.

“There’s the spiritual food and the physical food and it’s all important,” Kish said. “So we’ve been doing the spiritual food for like decades.”

The spiritual food, according to Kish, has eternal value and involves sharing the message of the Bible with first responders and helping them do what they do best longer.

“There’s a shelf life on first responders just because they burn out,” Kish said. “Put yourself in the shoes of the person who is called to keep people alive. That takes its toll.”

Kish believes that this toll helps people distinguish a passion from a calling.

“Passion can wane, passions come and go,” Kish said. “I’m in the mood today, I’m not tomorrow. Somebody hurts you, you’re out of there. A calling, you keep coming back.”

And for a first responder to do what they do, it takes a calling. Among the stress and the pressure of saving lives, Kish said there is one question first responders keep coming back to:

“Is the mission greater than the sacrifice? As long as you say yes, you’ll keep at it,” Kish said.

Chronicles of booth one

Kish has story after story about the opportunities he has to “feed” members of the community, especially first responders, with this spiritual food, and each one is just as animated as he is.

Many of these stories come from booth one in the Carlisle Panera Bread at 40 Noble Blvd., a place Kish has dubbed his “satellite office.”

Kish can be found in booth one almost every day, interacting with first responders who stop for a cup of coffee as well as members of the community.

He said his church, Bethel Assembly of God, provided him with a “palatial” office, but that he only gets about five visitors there each day. At Panera, Kish said each day 600 hungry people walk through those doors.

Through his satellite office, Kish said he sees first responders who come to believe in God. He spoke about a man who served on the front lines for his community but who also dealt with a lot of struggles in his private life and marriage.

Kish said the man approached booth one with divorce on his mind and papers ready, and as they spoke Kish told him about a power greater than that man’s own. Kish said he went to pour a cup of coffee and when he returned, he asked the man if he wanted to accept Christ into his life. The man said yes.

“Since then, the divorce papers are off the table, they’re reunited, they’re doing extremely well,” Kish said.

Kish emphasized just how close that man had been from stepping down from his position.

“That was a first responder that it could have ended, and this is a person, if he would have stopped, this city would have suffered a huge loss,” Kish said.

Another story from booth one came a few weeks after Kish responded to a scene as an EMS chaplain. In October 2018, a 15-year-old boy ended his life prematurely. Kish arrived on scene and entered into chaos, a scene he described as being “so horrific, it was going to end the career of a particular first responder it was that bad.”

Two weeks later, the grandfather of the boy who had died entered Panera Bread and the first thing Kish noticed about him was the anger of a man who had walked away from God years ago and just experienced the trauma of losing his grandson.

“I was going to bring up fishing to deescalate him because he was angry, and all of a sudden the power of God comes on him,” Kish said.

He said with a chuckle that the man started backing up and saying that he had feelings of joy and hope. Kish said that he started to feel the same things.

“I go, ‘Would you like to rededicate your life to the Lord?’ And he goes, ‘Yes!’” Kish said.

The man’s story doesn’t end there. The story was published in its entirety at Assemblies of God’s website.

Now what?

If Kish made one thing clear, it was that this story, this ministry, this mission is not about him. In fact, he said he didn’t care if his name was attached to it or not.

“If it was just me without God, I would be done; I would be completely burned out by now,” Kish said. “All I know is that for me, as long as I’m in ministry for the rest of my life I will be attempting to connect every point of pain in this city.”

Kish said he does not want Stock Their Cupboards be about Bethel Assembly of God either, saying they are only one of 89 Christian churches in the “great community” of Carlisle.

“I want people to see and be motivated, Kish said. “It needs to come from the community. They can do this and feel good.”

Anyone interested in donating to Stock Their Cupboards can drop off gift cards to Walmart, Giant, Aldi or Karns to Bethel Assembly of God at 1412 Holly Pike in Carlisle. Gift cards in lieu of cash and food donations are preferred so that Stock Their Cupboards can hand-select healthy foods to donate to first responders, along with the occasional box of Pop-Tarts, strawberry or otherwise.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.