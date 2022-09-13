Local nonprofit's table in Carlisle to encourage voter registration, political involvement

With the weekly occurrence of Farmers on the Square, Wednesday afternoons in Carlisle involve a flurry of activity downtown, featuring community members, vendors and, consequently, tables.

At the end of July, a new table joined the mix, manned by members of Cumberland Valley Rising.

"CVR publicly stands for a vision of a just, healthy, peaceful, democratic society," the group's co-chair Gerry Schultz said.

Schultz said the nonprofit organization advocates for a variety of causes, including ending hunger and homelessness, racial justice, health care for all, reproductive rights, environmental protection, free public education, civics education and voting rights for everyone. Its website says it seeks to provide information and resources for members to engage in local politics.

Schultz said the group was formed around the end of 2016 or beginning of 2017 and covers Cumberland County from Camp Hill to Shippensburg. Members meet on Zoom and there are several committees including those for elections, events, immigration and racial justice.

The group has set up shop on Veteran's Square every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. since the end of July and offers voter registration forms for people to pick up and fill out on their own.

"We thought this will give us a chance to reach out to people who maybe don’t know about Cumberland Valley Rising, and also we’ve been trying to register people to vote [and] encourage them to vote," Schultz said.

Alongside voter registration, the table also typically focuses on a specific issue each week. Last week's theme focused on information about raising Pennsylvania's minimum wage, a topic Schultz said was relevant due to the proximity of Labor Day.

Schultz said Cumberland Valley Rising tends to examine "progressive issues," though the goal is to reach out to everyone.

"I think the more public outreach that we have, the better it is for us and the public because that way we let people know there is a group in our area which is working on these issues, and if they’d like to get involved, of course we’re happy to have them get involved," he said.

He said that in the past Cumberland Valley Rising has had tables at different events, but that this is the "longest sustained tabling" the organization has had, and it's seen more engagement with every passing week.

For now, Schultz said the group plan is to continue to set up shop in the Square through the November election, and he hopes to see the table come back next year.