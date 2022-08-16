Local business owners to host Back to School Pop-Up Shop at Memorial Park in Carlisle Saturday

Local residents and business owners Lakeyva Davis and Aunye Stackfield will host the Back to School Pop-Up Shop Saturday at Memorial Park in Carlisle.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park off West Penn Street and will feature backpack and school supply giveaways, as well as minority-owned businesses, food vendors and activities for children.

Davis and Stackfield previously hosted the Unity in the Community October festival in 2021, according to Carlisle Borough, as a way to highlight minority-owned small businesses in Carlisle. Saturday's event is a follow-up to that with a focus on children.

In addition to the school supplies, the event will have a bounce house, dunk tank, DJ and free popcorn, cotton candy and water ice.

Local barters will also provide free haircuts to school-aged boys, though girls had to pre-register ahead of time for 20 slots due to time constraints for the event. Every child in attendance will get a free backpack and school supplies, and no sign-up or registration is required to get those supplies.

On Saturday for the event, West Penn Street will be closed at the intersection of North Pitt and North West streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking will be available on-street, at the Professional and Educational Empowerment Center building at 219 N. Pitt St., and at the Carlisle Police Department at 240 Lincoln St.

"We are thrilled and grateful that this event is happening," Mayor Sean Shultz said. "It's a win for the kids, while supporting Black-owned businesses that were disproportionately hurt by the pandemic, and it's another step on the path to a stronger Carlisle."

Davis and Stackfield told the borough that they are looking forward to hosting more events in the future. "Now that we have the backing and support from several community leaders, we want to continue to be a platform for local Black business owners to show the community what they have to offer."