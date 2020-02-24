Local bakeries fried up for Fasnacht Day Tuesday in Cumberland County

Kate Beeman can be forgiven for not knowing how many dozens of fasnachts they’ve made at Beeman’s Baked Goods at the intersection of West High and Orange streets in Carlisle.

It gets hard to remember when the count gets up to somewhere between 300 and 500 dozen.

Beeman and her crew have been busy for days preparing the traditional Fasnacht Day treat. They started mixing the dough, cutting out their fasnachts and frying them up last Wednesday, selling fresh batches each day.

“We are selling them the Friday before and that continues up through Tuesday afternoon,” she said.

It takes a crew of nine to do the frying, coating and boxing of the fasnachts, as well as to wait on the customers, she said.

Though they have been taking orders for six weeks leading up to the big day, Beeman said the bakery will have singles, half dozens and dozens for sale on Tuesday.

Beeman said the bakery uses an authentic potato doughnut recipe for its fasnachts. There’s not much difference in taste, she said, but it provides a “more substantial” texture than regular doughnuts.

