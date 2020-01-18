Library systems launch "One Book, One Community" program

More than 40 libraries in Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry and York counties are joining forces for this year’s “One Book, One Community: Our Region Reads” project featuring Sarah Smarsh’s “Heartland: a Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke In the Richest Country on Earth.”

Reading campaign organizers encourage residents to read the book and attend free programs held at public libraries beginning in February, which is Library Lovers’ and Book Lovers’ Month.

“Heartland” traces the life of Sarah among the working poor. Intergenerational poverty and life choices affect the lives of this Kansas farm family.

Participating libraries will stock copies of the book that can be borrowed free of charge beginning in January 2020. Books are also available for purchase at area Giant Food Stores and at local bookstores.

For program schedules including book discussion groups, author lectures and other activities visit, www.CumberlandCountyLibraries.org.

