Fort LeTort will be closed starting May 1 as crews work to demolish and rebuild the playground at LeTort Park in Carlisle.

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club is undertaking the task, along with Carlisle Parks and Recreation, to rebuild the playground that was first built in 1993. Demolition will begin May 1, and the club estimated that it will take about eight weeks to install an all-new playground designed by George Ely Associates.

The new playground will meet ADA compliance measures as well as meet the needs for more inclusive play so that children of all abilities can enjoy the playground. Improved features will include a poured-in-place rubber surfacing material and an ADA-compliant ramp. The new playground is expected to last 40 years.

Ahead of the demolition, residents may pick up their engraved pickets at the LeTort Park pavilion between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 27 and April 28. The pickets were purchased to help fund the original construction in 1993.

“Our club is so proud to be a part of this project,” Carlisle Kiwanis Club 100th Anniversary Project Chairperson Michael Cornfield said. “I truly want to thank all of the donors who have supported our efforts to raise the funds needed to complete the rebuild of the playground."

“I am thrilled to partner with the Carlisle Kiwanis Club on this project,” said Andrea Crouse, director of Carlisle Parks and Recreation. “This is something that we have been discussing since 2019, and I am so pleased to see this playground get the love and support from the Carlisle Community in support of the Carlisle Kiwanis Club's efforts."