LeTort fourth grader honored for helping friend bullied at Carlisle park

A LeTort Elementary School fourth grader was honored Wednesday morning by the school and Carlisle Police Department for his help in fending off bullies at a park.
Warren Forney was recently at LeTort Park when he intervened upon seeing his friend, Tristan Kosack, being bullied. Word of his intervention spread, and police visited him at the school Wednesday for a special presentation.
Warren was presented with the school's CORES values trophy, as well as a certificate and a gift card, as he was celebrated outdoors with Tristan in front of his class.
Carlisle Superintendent Colleen Friend and LeTort Principal Barbara Wohlgemuth were also on-hand for the presentation, as was Warren's mother.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.