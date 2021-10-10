LeTort bridge work nearly completed; no further closures expected

The new bridge over LeTort Spring Run on East High Street in Carlisle is structurally complete and operating as intended as of Friday, PennDOT confirmed.

No further closures are expected, according to PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson, with the remaining work consisting of installing sidewalks, putting in topsoil and seeding on the surrounding ground, as well as a few other small items.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project to replace the bridge began in spring 2019 and was expected to be completed a year ago – but delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic stretched the timeline.

The 83-year-old concrete span was demolished and replaced in two halves, altering the traffic pattern on East High Street for extended periods of time.

The eastern portion of High Street averages 17,750 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT estimates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0