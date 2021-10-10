 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LeTort bridge work nearly completed; no further closures expected
0 Comments
alert featured
Carlisle

LeTort bridge work nearly completed; no further closures expected

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
High Street Bridge 1

Crews work on the High Street bridge in Carlisle Thursday morning. After a number of delays, no further closures will be needed to finish the remaining small items in the replacement project.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The new bridge over LeTort Spring Run on East High Street in Carlisle is structurally complete and operating as intended as of Friday, PennDOT confirmed.

No further closures are expected, according to PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson, with the remaining work consisting of installing sidewalks, putting in topsoil and seeding on the surrounding ground, as well as a few other small items.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The project to replace the bridge began in spring 2019 and was expected to be completed a year ago – but delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic stretched the timeline.

The 83-year-old concrete span was demolished and replaced in two halves, altering the traffic pattern on East High Street for extended periods of time.

The eastern portion of High Street averages 17,750 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT estimates.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News