Leaders in Training to focus on awareness, inclusivity, goal setting and building well-rounded leaders

Jordan Stasyszyn wants to turn talk into action.

That’s the goal with the Leaders in Training program he and Timmy Atkinson are hosting the next two weeks at the Carlisle YWCA. The program, which will run twice weekly with children in sixth through 12th grades, is an attempt by the pair to not just talk about being a leader and setting goals, but how to do so.

“I think one of the biggest things with this was everyone talks about leadership and goal-setting and all those stereotypes,” Stasyszyn said. “On a base level with the kids, they don’t talk with them about how to do those things.”

That’s what he hopes to rectify.

LIT, the acronym the pair embraces, will meet Monday and Wednesday morning from 9 to 11:45 each of the next two weeks. Stasyszyn and Atkinson will work with around 30 kids — split into two groups, sixth- through eighth-graders from 9 to 10:15 and ninth- through 12th-graders from 10:30 to 11:45 — on developing goal-setting plans, finding mentors and communicating with them, and bringing together students of different backgrounds to work on becoming a “well-rounded leader,” they said.