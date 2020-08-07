Leaders in Training to focus on awareness, inclusivity, goal setting and building well-rounded leaders

Jordan Stasyszyn wants to turn talk into action.
That’s the goal with the Leaders in Training program he and Timmy Atkinson are hosting the next two weeks at the Carlisle YWCA. The program, which will run twice weekly with children in sixth through 12th grades, is an attempt by the pair to not just talk about being a leader and setting goals, but how to do so.
“I think one of the biggest things with this was everyone talks about leadership and goal-setting and all those stereotypes,” Stasyszyn said. “On a base level with the kids, they don’t talk with them about how to do those things.”
That’s what he hopes to rectify.
LIT, the acronym the pair embraces, will meet Monday and Wednesday morning from 9 to 11:45 each of the next two weeks. Stasyszyn and Atkinson will work with around 30 kids — split into two groups, sixth- through eighth-graders from 9 to 10:15 and ninth- through 12th-graders from 10:30 to 11:45 — on developing goal-setting plans, finding mentors and communicating with them, and bringing together students of different backgrounds to work on becoming a “well-rounded leader,” they said.
The event is funded by the Carlisle Community Coalition, Stasyszyn said, but is not an official CCC event. Stasyszyn and Atkinson are a part of the CCC, and Atkinson works for Stasyszyn’s personal basketball training company Unleashed Potential. The two are former Carlisle boys basketball players and also ran the Carlisle Summer League last year. The league was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is something Jordan’s been growing up in his head for some time now [and approached me about in February],” Atkinson said. “He wanted to get a leadership program [in Carlisle]. … Just something that’s outside the typical classroom realm.”
It will work kind of like a classroom. Stasyszyn created a 50-page manual split into four parts, one for a new lesson each day. In the first portion of the 75-minute session, the pair will go over the lesson with the students. Then the students will be given a task or scenario to work through in groups. Students will also be asked to complete a take-home assignment to further build on the lesson of the day.
“Goal-setting is Day 1,” Stasyszyn said. “We’re gonna talk about what goals should look like, the difference between goals and dreams. … And they’ll always have a different in-class activity.”
On Day 1, they’ll have a scenario involving a fictional character. The first at-home assignment will be to contact someone they consider a mentor and share.
“What we’re really looking for from them is the understanding of the topic they’re on,” Stasyszyn said.
LIT is made up of kids from Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and Camp Hill school districts. It is an almost even split of boys and girls, and Stasyszyn said there is a mix of ethnic and racial backgrounds.
“I think this is just another example of how we can unite people with all different backgrounds, especially with how diverse this group is,” Atkinson said.
They said it was important to have a mix, and they will emphasize in their lessons understanding across different backgrounds.
“I think this is a golden opportunity to structure what a well-rounded leader looks like, which is why we’re getting so many different points of views and emphasis in on this,” Atkinson said. “That includes being aware of other people, other backgrounds, being inclusive of other people, other backgrounds.”
A successful two weeks, Atkinson said, is when a kid can take something they learned from the four classes “that they can directly apply in their life that gives them a positive advantage.”
Stasyszyn said he isn’t sure what the future of LIT is, but he has some ideas. Right now it’s a “foundation for anything in the future,” he said.
LIT is still accepting last-minute sign-ups on www.unleashed717.com.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!