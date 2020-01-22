Late gift helps Salvation Army in Carlisle surpass its goal

The Salvation Army in Carlisle has now surpassed its goal for the 2019 red kettle campaign.

Lauren Sheeler, business development manager for the organization, said it received a check for $5,000 from an anonymous donor following a breakfast Tuesday at which it had been announced that the red kettle campaign fell short of its goal.

The Salvation Army's bell ringers and fundraisers collected $126,971.82 through the holiday season, which fell about $3,000 short of its $130,000 fundraising goal.

“We are very thankful for this gift, which will allow us to continue providing vital services to our community throughout 2020,” Sheeler said.

Sheeler said the red kettle campaign doesn’t fund only the Christmas programming at the Salvation Army but also the feeding programs, three housing programs, senior center and other programs that continue throughout the year.

