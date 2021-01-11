Lane restrictions start Wednesday as High Street bridge project in Carlisle enters new phase

Two road construction projects in Carlisle are expected to be completed in the fall with work on a third getting underway late in the year.

On Wednesday, traffic on East High Street at the bridge over LeTort Spring Run will be limited to one lane during daylight hours to prepare to switch traffic over to the completed side of the bridge. Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic.

The switch is expected to take about a day to complete.

This work is part of a bridge replacement project that includes the design of the new structure, coordinated utility work, removing the existing 83-year-old two-span concrete T-beam bridge and replacing it with a two-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge under staged construction, installation of erosion and sediment control measures, drainage work, roadway approach construction, and new guardrail, signs and pavement markings.

Jay Fulkroad & Sons Inc., out of Juniata County, is the prime contractor on the $2,598,847 project.

PennDOT spokesman David Thompson said the contractor in recent weeks has been putting down a base course on the south side of the bridge to prepare for phase two construction. Line eradication and restriping will then have to be completed before the traffic switch.