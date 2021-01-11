Lane restrictions start Wednesday as High Street bridge project in Carlisle enters new phase

Two road construction projects in Carlisle are expected to be completed in the fall with work on a third getting underway late in the year.
On Wednesday, traffic on East High Street at the bridge over LeTort Spring Run will be limited to one lane during daylight hours to prepare to switch traffic over to the completed side of the bridge. Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic.
The switch is expected to take about a day to complete.
This work is part of a bridge replacement project that includes the design of the new structure, coordinated utility work, removing the existing 83-year-old two-span concrete T-beam bridge and replacing it with a two-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge under staged construction, installation of erosion and sediment control measures, drainage work, roadway approach construction, and new guardrail, signs and pavement markings.
Jay Fulkroad & Sons Inc., out of Juniata County, is the prime contractor on the $2,598,847 project.
PennDOT spokesman David Thompson said the contractor in recent weeks has been putting down a base course on the south side of the bridge to prepare for phase two construction. Line eradication and restriping will then have to be completed before the traffic switch.
After the traffic switch, the project may go into winter shutdown depending on weather and availability, Thompson said. The project is under a restriction from Oct. 1 to April 1 due to the nature of the stream and the trout spawning times, but work is permitted to continue as long as there are no in-stream disturbances or activities during that time.
Thompson said the project is expected to be completed in late fall.
TIGER Project
A portion of the Carlisle Connectivity Project is expected to be finished in November 2021.
Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said the contractor stopped work on the TIGER project right before Christmas and will restart once weather and ground conditions are able to support large construction equipment.
Because the project is weather-dependent, it may not restart until March.
When the contractor returns to the site, it will continue to install lighting conduit along the east side of Fairground Avenue and then work on building the new section of B Street between Factory Street and North College Street, Armstrong said.
Final curb and sidewalk work will be done after CenturyLink and PPL finish the relocation of their utility poles and conduit.
Rogele Inc., of Harrisburg, was awarded the $5,874,007 construction contract by the borough in December 2019.
The TIGER Project, so named because a portion of the funding for the project comes from a $5 million Federal Highway Administration grant, is one of the two projects that comprise the overall Carlisle Connectivity Project, a series of transportation upgrades designed to improve mobility around and through redevelopment sites.
The TIGER Project includes the reconstruction of the portion of Fairground Avenue from the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks north to B Street, installation of a 3-point roundabout at Fairground Avenue and B Street, reconstruction of B Street from Fairground Avenue to North College Street and installation of a 4-point roundabout at the intersection of North College and B Street.
Project One
A second phase of the Carlisle Connectivity Project is expected to extend into 2023.
The project along North Hanover Street and Carlisle Spring Road will realign the intersection of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street into a signalized intersection, install a 5-point roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover Street, Penn Street and Fairground Avenue and reconstruction of Fairground Avenue from Penn Street north to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
Armstrong said the borough was awarded $1 million in funding from the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission through the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study RTP Implementation Program and is awaiting the grant agreement.
Because this is a federal grant, Armstrong said the borough will need to finish federally required environmental clearances in the spring before going out for construction bids in the summer. The contract would be awarded in late summer 2021 with construction following from fall 2021 to spring 2023.
Armstrong said the borough is also awaiting a decision on a grant application with the Commonwealth Financing Authority on a Multimodal Grant on the project.
