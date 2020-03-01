Landmark church on Carlisle's Square looks to "raise the roof"

The congregation at St. John’s Episcopal Church has embarked on a campaign to “raise the roof” at their building, a landmark on the Square in Carlisle.
The roof on the church is in need of significant repairs and fundraising is underway to make those repairs happen this spring.
St. John’s is nearly as old as the borough itself. The borough was established in 1751 and the church came along a year later. The current main church building dates to 1826, and there’s a place where you can see a patch that was put in place when Confederates put a hole in the roof when they shelled Carlisle, said Rev. Adam Krabel, the church’s rector.
It’s one of a number of patches made over the years.
“The slate is actually very brittle and it’s cracking so even though it looks good, it’s disintegrating on the roof and it’s causing many leaks,” said Mike Gwozdecki, a member of the committee overseeing the roof project.
“You can see, just eyeballing it from Hanover Street, it’s definitely in its last bit of life,” Krabel said.
Multiple materials
The parish house, or what many think of as the connector building between the church and the parish hall that sits closer to High Street, is also in need of roof repair, but Krabel said that it’s harder to see its condition from the street.
That the roof has been built, and subsequently repaired, at different times with different materials doesn’t help matters. Committee member Alvin Blitz said different sections of the roof are made of slate, cedar shakes, asphalt, rubber roofing and even a little bit of tin.
At the far corner of the sacristy, that corner of the church where Irwin Row meets with Mulberry Avenue, there’s such a mishmash of different roofing material that one attempted roof repair over the years involved flinging a bucket of roof tar over the whole thing to let it flow like water in an attempt to get the leaks to stop.
Committee member Debbie Kendrick said the church has been paying to patch leaks throughout the building — over the choir stalls, over the chapel, in the sanctuary and so on. Some of those leaks are stubborn and leak repeatedly.
“We’ve been spending a few thousand every year patching so you need to assess: is it time for new or do you just keep patching?” she said.
Gwozdecki said the roof was evaluated by three contractors and the church received three different prices. They chose Donald B. Smith out of Hanover to replace the roof from the steeple the whole way back to the Parish Hall. Mowery is serving as the construction manager.
The project will remove all of the existing slate shingles and replace them with new, synthetic, slate-look Eco-Star shingles. The steeple will feature an Eco-Star material that looks like cedar shakes. Gutters and downspouts will also be replaced.
“It’s uniform slate so the nice thing is the whole roof is going to look the same,” Blitz said.
Repainting
After the roof is replaced, “a good portion of the church” will be repainted. Some areas have paint damage from rust dripping, and the steeple has long rust-colored stains from the cedar oil that runs down from its shakes.
All of the repairs have been approved by the borough’s Historic Architecture Review Board, Kendrick said.
Gwozdecki said the public will see scaffolding around the steeple when the work begins. They’ll also see boom lifts moving the materials up and down.
Plans are also being made to accommodate the preschool at the church building as work progresses, Krabel said.
The contractor is expected to give the church a schedule should any alleys have to be blocked during construction. Gwozdecki said the contractor has said that only one alley would be blocked at a time.
Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to start with the connector building on March 16, and work on the main church building will be held off until after Easter. The $350,000 project is expected to take 12 weeks to finish.
Kendrick said the church applied for a couple of grants for the work, neither of which panned out, but it has obtained a low-interest loan through the diocese that will allow it to borrow up to $100,000 at a 2% interest rate to serve as a loan until the money comes in from a three-year fundraising campaign.
Raising funds
The church has taken some creative approaches to raising the money in its first “quiet” phase. Krabel said they’ve used the year of the church founding as the basis for one level of funding, asking for $17.52 to symbolically buy a shingle.
They’ve also worked out the math to figure out how much it costs to cover the roof in certain areas, making it possible for parishioners to pay for the roof over the pew in which they sit each Sunday or over the columbarium where the ashes of relatives may be interred.
Fundraising has also seen 9-year-olds chanting “raise the roof” while soliciting donations at Ice Fest, a family selling hot chocolate at the same event with funds going to the project and a 16-year-old holding a Rubik’s Cube competition that raised $600 for the effort.
Kendrick said rarely a week goes by that the committee doesn’t receive a pledge or the actual funds for the roof project. The donations are coming from all demographics from someone who wants to buy a single shingle to someone giving large amounts out of their IRA distributions.
“This is the best broad-based support capital campaign we’ve had and I’ve been here since 1989,” Blitz said.
The church has raised $200,000 in the quiet phase. The public phase, launched on Feb. 9, closed at the end of February, but donations will be accepted past that date. Donations may be made at the church’s website, www.stjohnscarlisle.org, with a notation that the donation is for the roof in the comment section.
Kendrick said any funds raised beyond what is needed for the roof will go into the heritage fund, which is used for the building maintenance.
