Landmark church on Carlisle's Square looks to "raise the roof"

That the roof has been built, and subsequently repaired, at different times with different materials doesn’t help matters. Committee member Alvin Blitz said different sections of the roof are made of slate, cedar shakes, asphalt, rubber roofing and even a little bit of tin.

At the far corner of the sacristy, that corner of the church where Irwin Row meets with Mulberry Avenue, there’s such a mishmash of different roofing material that one attempted roof repair over the years involved flinging a bucket of roof tar over the whole thing to let it flow like water in an attempt to get the leaks to stop.

Committee member Debbie Kendrick said the church has been paying to patch leaks throughout the building — over the choir stalls, over the chapel, in the sanctuary and so on. Some of those leaks are stubborn and leak repeatedly.

“We’ve been spending a few thousand every year patching so you need to assess: is it time for new or do you just keep patching?” she said.

Gwozdecki said the roof was evaluated by three contractors and the church received three different prices. They chose Donald B. Smith out of Hanover to replace the roof from the steeple the whole way back to the Parish Hall. Mowery is serving as the construction manager.