Landis announces plans to seek second term on Carlisle Borough Council

Landis announces plans to seek second term on Carlisle Borough Council

Carlisle Borough Council member Brenda Landis announced she would seek a second term in social media posts over the weekend.

In posts on Twitter and Facebook, Landis said she consulted her closest advisers "human and critter alike" and decided to run for re-election.

Landis, a Democrat, was elected to her first term in 2017.

Brenda Landis

Landis

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

