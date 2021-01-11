Landis announces plans to seek second term on Carlisle Borough Council

Carlisle Borough Council member Brenda Landis announced she would seek a second term in social media posts over the weekend.
In posts on Twitter and Facebook, Landis said she consulted her closest advisers "human and critter alike" and decided to run for re-election.
Landis, a Democrat, was elected to her first term in 2017.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today