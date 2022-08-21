Koala Insulation of Central Pennsylvania opens in Carlisle

Koala Insulation of Central Pennsylvania recently started operating out its new Carlisle location at the former Smith's Appliance building at 1188 Spring Road.

The company provides services across the Midstate and helps homeowners reduce energy costs and consumption by improving the insulation in their homes. Koala Insulation provides several effective methods of insulation, including traditional batt insulation, Blown-in loose fiberglass or cellulose and spray foam.

"Attic insulation, with proper air sealing, can be one of the most effective ways to reduce your energy costs," said Kevin Robinson, operations manager of Koala Insulation headquarters. "Most homeowners will see reduced energy bills by upgrading their insulation."

Koala Insulation of Central Pennsylvania is a locally owned franchise operated by Salim Michel Makhlouf, who is an entrepreneur and has previously owned a restaurant and video production company. He currently heads up creative services at Penn Studios of PA Media Group.

"Our goal with Koala Insulation of Central PA is to give homeowners, contractors and builders top-notch service, starting with a free in-home consultation and ending with five-star installations," he said. "Every customer must be treated like a five-star reviewer."

For more information about Koala Insulation of Central Pennsylvania, call 717-229-7771 or visit koalainsulation.com/f/central-pa.