KISS Carlisle debuts May 1 to support downtown businesses, replace First Friday

Sarah Taby of Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb came up with the name for the new event.

"We wanted to use playful imagery to serve as a reminder that when you're shopping, dining and strolling through our beautiful downtown, you're also engaging in a loving and supportive relationship with your community. It's in this spirit that we're encouraging everyone to come on out and KISS Carlisle,” Taby said.

As with First Fridays, KISS Carlisle will promote downtown businesses with special events or activities that day. Businesses are encouraged to host specials, sales, entertainment and contests to drive customers into downtown and into their business.

“We have such a variety of downtown businesses you are able to spend the day in Carlisle and not see everything. KISS Carlisle on each first Saturday of the month will give you a lot of time to Sip, Shop & Stroll,” said Glenn White, DCA executive director.

WHP TV 21 has signed on to the event as the television media sponsor, but the DCA is looking for additional sponsors for the series and for individual weekends.

Additional information on the KISS Carlisle can be found at the DCA website, lovecarlisle.com, or at the DCA Facebook page.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

