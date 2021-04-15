KISS Carlisle debuts May 1 to support downtown businesses, replace First Friday

After three decades, downtown Carlisle will kiss First Fridays goodbye.
“Keep It Small Saturday,” or KISS Carlisle, debuts May 1 in place of Downtown Carlisle Association’s (DCA) First Friday series, which offered themed events on the first Friday of the month during the summer and fall for the past 33 years.
Future events will be held on June 5, July 3, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4.
“The evolution of First Fridays to a first weekend seemed logical because for some visitors, a Friday evening didn’t afford enough time to explore downtown,” said Jay Abom, DCA promotions committee chair.
“Sip, Shop & Stroll” will be a summer-long theme to encourage people to visit downtown stores and restaurants and invites visitors to take their beverages with them as they stroll through the downtown.
Last June as the county was beginning to reopen from the spring shutdown, Carlisle Borough temporarily lifted its ban on open containers. The change allows open containers of alcohol purchased at a restaurant, brewery or distillery in the central business district to be consumed on public sidewalks in the business district between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
“We have not had any issues with the lift to date, but will continue to monitor it as business and activities ramp up and move forward post-pandemic,” Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said.
Sarah Taby of Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb came up with the name for the new event.
"We wanted to use playful imagery to serve as a reminder that when you're shopping, dining and strolling through our beautiful downtown, you're also engaging in a loving and supportive relationship with your community. It's in this spirit that we're encouraging everyone to come on out and KISS Carlisle,” Taby said.
As with First Fridays, KISS Carlisle will promote downtown businesses with special events or activities that day. Businesses are encouraged to host specials, sales, entertainment and contests to drive customers into downtown and into their business.
“We have such a variety of downtown businesses you are able to spend the day in Carlisle and not see everything. KISS Carlisle on each first Saturday of the month will give you a lot of time to Sip, Shop & Stroll,” said Glenn White, DCA executive director.
WHP TV 21 has signed on to the event as the television media sponsor, but the DCA is looking for additional sponsors for the series and for individual weekends.
Additional information on the KISS Carlisle can be found at the DCA website, lovecarlisle.com, or at the DCA Facebook page.
