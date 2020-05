We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Karns Quality Foods announced it has temporarily closed its North Middleton Township location on Spring Road after a store associated tested positive for COVID-19.

Karns said the store is being professionally cleaned and disinfected, and it will reopen in accordance with the state Department of Health guidelines as soon as possible.