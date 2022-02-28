Karns ensures Carlisle residents dough-not glaze over Fasnacht Day

Ask the average person what holiday comes to mind during the month of March and you’ll typically hear Saint Patrick’s Day. However, this year, the same question directed toward the average central Pennsylvanian might yield a different answer: Fasnacht Day.

Fasnacht Day, which is always celebrated on Shrove Tuesday, is celebrated in Pennsylvania Dutch country the day before Ash Wednesday, which kicks off the 40 days of Lent before Easter. Easter is celebrated on a different day each year, so Ash Wednesday and consequently Fat Tuesday also change. This year, Fasnacht Day falls on the first of March.

The Pennsylvania Dutch use fastnachts — traditionally sugar and lard-laden doughnuts — as a way for households to get rid of their lard and sugar before Lent, foods typically given up during the fasting season.

The Karns Food store at 1706 Spring Road in North Middleton Township joins a variety of bakeries in the area in selling the treats.

“People make a really big deal about it,” Karns Bakery Manager Casey Miller said of Fasnacht Day. “I would say [it’s] probably one of our biggest selling times of the year, for sure. It might beat Christmas, to be honest, and Thanksgiving.”

Miller said the North Middleton Karns location made about 9,000 individual fasnachts this year, and that other Karns locations made more. This is the only time of year Karns has fasnachts for sale, and according to Miller, they sell fast.

“We usually sell out each year,” Miller said. “Sometimes we last until Wednesday or Thursday.”

Miller said fasnachts are different from traditional doughnuts.

“Fasnachts are not filled, first of all, they don’t have a hole in them and traditionally they’re made from potato flour, so that’s kind of what makes them a little different,” Miller said.

She referred to Karns’s process of making fasnachts as “simple.”

“So a company called Maple Donuts, which provides other products for us, has our own specific recipe that only they make this product for us,” Miller said. “They send them a couple days in advance and we just reheat them and glaze, sugar, powder and leave them plain.”

Miller said this year, Karns received the fasnachts on Friday and began processing them Saturday. They have five flavors for sale.

“We have plain, powdered, sugar, cinnamon sugar and glazed,” Miller said. “Glazed is our top seller, and then also we do a variety pack so if you don’t know what you like and you want something different, you could try the variety pack and find out what you like.”

Miller says she has a “love-hate” relationship with Fasnacht Day.

“I mean, while I’m making them I don’t want to eat them, but you know after the hustle bustle, I might take a pack home with me,” she said.

“I know our customers look forward to it a lot,” she said. “I don’t think it’s anything that’s going to change any time soon for sure.”

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

