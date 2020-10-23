Just Vote: Carlisle Arts Learning Center program uses art to get out the vote

Election Day is less than two weeks away, and Carlisle-area students are doing their part to get out the vote.
Students in the Carlisle Arts Learning Center’s ArtWorks! program, an after-school teen program whose mission is to give back to the community through the visual arts, have been creating T-shirts and stickers featuring their own slogans as part of the Just Vote Project, according to CALC.
The project, initiated by CALC, is a bipartisan, community-engaged art project designed to educate teens on the importance of using their voices through voting and to encourage and motivate people to vote.
Students in the program are in sixth through 12th grade at a variety of school districts and schools including Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Big Spring, St. Patrick School and Capital Area School for the Arts, as well as virtual or cyber schools and home schools. There are 24 students in the program, including three high school leaders. The program was capped at 24 with a wait list and is split into two classes to accommodate social distancing concerns.
Inspired by artists like Robert Indiana and Christopher Wool who use the power of simple words to convey their messages, students have been creative with the word “vote.” Big Spring High School student Naomi Rothfus, for example, created an illustration showing a trash can with the phrase, “Don’t let your voice go to waste.”
Support Local Journalism
“We want to empower people who might not feel that their voice matters,” said Lily Holsinger, a participant of ArtWorks. “We want them to know it does matter.”
The T-shirts are hand printed using stencils. Stickers are designed by students and copied onto sticker paper at CALC then cut out by leaders. Both creations have been handed out to people throughout Carlisle.
Those interested in receiving a free ArtWorks “Vote” T-shirt should email Carlisle Arts Learning Center at info@carlislearts.org. Supplies are limited.
Carrie Breschi, coordinator of the Just Vote Project and the ArtWorks Program, said that although the majority of the ArtWorks students are too young to vote, they understand that voting shows that you care about the country.
“Our country needs to do a better job of ensuring people utilize their privilege of voting. I am proud of the teens for promoting and understanding that every individual voice matters in an election. Because they are not the age to vote does not mean that they don’t care about the process or the outcome,” she said in a news release.
According to the Pew Research Center, just over 55% of the American voting age population participated in the 2016 election. The United States trails behind most developed countries.
“CALC is dedicated to meaningful civic engagement through the visual arts. It is never too early to educate teens on the importance of utilizing your voice,” said Becky Richeson, CALC’s executive director.
“Just vote, please. Your vote determines our future,” said Sarah Sheperd, a senior at Carlisle High School and an ArtWorks leader.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!