Just Vote: Carlisle Arts Learning Center program uses art to get out the vote

“We want to empower people who might not feel that their voice matters,” said Lily Holsinger, a participant of ArtWorks. “We want them to know it does matter.”

The T-shirts are hand printed using stencils. Stickers are designed by students and copied onto sticker paper at CALC then cut out by leaders. Both creations have been handed out to people throughout Carlisle.

Those interested in receiving a free ArtWorks “Vote” T-shirt should email Carlisle Arts Learning Center at info@carlislearts.org. Supplies are limited.

Carrie Breschi, coordinator of the Just Vote Project and the ArtWorks Program, said that although the majority of the ArtWorks students are too young to vote, they understand that voting shows that you care about the country.

“Our country needs to do a better job of ensuring people utilize their privilege of voting. I am proud of the teens for promoting and understanding that every individual voice matters in an election. Because they are not the age to vote does not mean that they don’t care about the process or the outcome,” she said in a news release.

According to the Pew Research Center, just over 55% of the American voting age population participated in the 2016 election. The United States trails behind most developed countries.