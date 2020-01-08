J.M. Smucker Co. will close two distribution centers and consolidate their operations to an unknown location in Carlisle in 2020.
The Meadville Tribune reported Wednesday that the Smucker’s Greenville distribution center in Mercer County will close in August, affecting 46 employees.
The consolidation also affects a distribution center in Breinigsville as well as smaller storage warehouses in the state.
The Carlisle facility is expected to open in March, which will initially cause a reduction in volume at the other locations. The Greenville location and smaller warehouses will close in August when the Carlisle facility is fully operational.
The moves are being made to streamline the company’s distribution after recent acquisitions.
In 2018, the company purchased Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, makers of Rachael Ray Nutrish. In 2015, it acquired Big Heart Pet Brands, whose products include Meow Mix , Milk-Bone, Kibbles ‘n Bits, 9Lives and others.