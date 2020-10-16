Nineteen years ago, Fred Wardecker tried to keep a low profile when his store, Wardecker’s Menswear, marked its 100th anniversary in downtown Carlisle.

“I hate to make a big to-do,” he said at the time.

Now, as his storied business closes its doors and Wardecker heads into retirement, he tried once more to let the moment pass.

“I was trying to close and not tell anybody, just slink out of here with nobody knowing,” he said, saying it was “kind of depressing” to close the store.

But, the Carlisle community had none of that.

Word started to spread about the store's impending closure and the messages — overwhelmingly positive — started coming in.

“Whether you knew it as Blumenthal’s or Wardecker’s, Fred, and his dad before him, were more than store owners, they have been a part of the fabric of Carlisle for over 100 years,” said Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association. “How many people celebrated milestones in a tuxedo from Wardecker’s, or got the job, or won the case, in a tailored suit from there?”

More than a century

"If you've lived in town long enough, you've been touched somehow by Wardecker's shop," said Stephanie Patterson Gilbert, owner of Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy and president of Destination Carlisle. "There was nothing quite like Wardecker's in Carlisle and will never be again, I fear."

It all started in 1901 when Mose Blumenthal opened a menswear store on South Hanover Street. A photo from the era shows a sign for “M. Blumenthal Capital Clothiers” under an awning on buildings lining an unpaved street.

James Wardecker, Fred’s father, went to work for Mose in 1942 and continued to work there until he was 89 years old, Fred Wardecker said.

In 1948, Mose Blumenthal died and his son, Richard, took over. James Wardecker bought the store in 1966 and Fred joined his father there a year later.

In all those years, the store maintained its focus on men’s clothing.

“We weren’t a jeans shop or stuff like that. We were basically a men’s clothing store,” Wardecker said.

The decision to close the store after 119 years came about through a combination of age and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wardecker said he had already been thinking about retiring when the pandemic closed his business for three months. He opened the store again for about three months, but there hasn’t been much business.

“People aren’t dressing up. It’s the times. People aren’t going anywhere so they don’t need to buy clothing,” Wardecker said.

About one-third of Wardecker’s business came from formal wear rental. That part of the business took a hit last spring when proms were canceled, forcing Wardecker to take money out of his savings to keep things running, and there’s no guarantee the proms will return this spring.

“It was time,” Wardecker said. “This was a good time to do it.”

Wardecker said he will remember all the people he met through his years in business, but especially all the young people he rented tuxes to through the years.

“Now their children are coming in to rent tuxes,” he said.

He also remembers players and coaches associated with the Washington Football Team (then known as the Redskins) who would come to the store.

“We had all the coaches come in here and spend time with us,” he said. “We got to be good friends with several of the coaches.”

Town memories

In its own way, Wardecker’s store was a house of memories.

When Sarah Taby, owner of Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb, moved her store from its original spot on West High Street to a location a few doors down from Wardecker’s several years ago, Wardecker was there to list all the stores that had occupied the space through the years.

“Freddie and Wardecker’s, in general, are a community treasure and will be greatly missed. We wish Freddie the best in his retirement and are thankful for the years he and his family poured into our community,” Taby said.

Gilbert said the loss of Wardecker’s is a difficult blow for downtown Carlisle and for local history, as Wardecker is the last of a line of “keepers of town lore” that worked at the shop.

Through the years, the store served as a hub for the history of Carlisle and its businesses as well as the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

“Many biographers and historians of the Indian School and Jim Thorpe turned to Fred over the years to relate tales of the famed athletes who attended there,” Gilbert said. “He is renowned for his storytelling and personal accounts of those athletes.”

“Fred is a living American legend, never letting the truth get in the way of a good story,” said Eric Klinedinst, a chiropractor at Simply Well, who bought the Wardecker’s building in 2009. “The downtown will miss Wardecker’s menswear, but by retiring, Fred will have more time to tell a good story, greet a good friend, and continue to serve Carlisle, the same way he and his family always have.”

Wardecker’s extensive collection of memorabilia that has drawn the attention of historians and filmmakers alike has already been removed from the store. The Hamilton Library at the Cumberland County Historical Society received most of the Indian school collection, and Wardecker’s family kept a few pieces.

“I wanted that to stay in Carlisle. I didn’t want it to leave Carlisle,” he said.

The rest of the collection will be offered for sale at Rowe’s Auction on Nov. 5. It was a decision Wardecker said spared him from selling the items individually as people stopped in at the store.

“I’d be here for probably the next 10 years if I tried to sell it piece by piece,” he said.

As it is, the auctioneer filled a box truck and three pick-up trucks with Carlisle-related items.

“There’s a lot of Carlisle memorabilia in there that people will get a kick out of,” he said.

Passing of an era

There are no stores like Wardecker’s left. Small menswear stores can’t compete with the advertising budgets of chains like Jos. A. Banks or Men’s Wearhouse, nor can they compete with the prices at department stores that can sell shirts for less than the small store can buy them, Wardecker said.

“I think every small business person secretly longs to have one of those iconic local businesses like Wardecker's, George's Subs or the Hamilton, yet they know they are incredibly rare and it's difficult to achieve because the world is just not set up for small businesses like ours any longer,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert pointed out that Wardecker’s weathered the rise of the malls, the decline of the downtown and the “dotcom boom” to be part of the rebirth of the downtown.

“As a small businessman, Fred, his father, and Blumenthal are models of the tenacity and perseverance that are needed to survive being a small business owner,” she said. “I'm in awe of the level of sheer will that it took to survive as long as Wardecker's has.”

Klinedinst, who calls Wardecker “a friend and a mentor,” said his commitment and service to the people in the area is unsurpassed. That makes his next chore as the building owner all the more challenging.

"It’s going to be very difficult to chose who the next occupant of that space will be,” he said. “I have been talking to quite a few interested parties, but the next occupant will need to be the right fit for that block and for the downtown. They will have some very, very big shoes to fill.”

As for Wardecker, the future is wide open. He has no plans for retirement yet, saying he was going to “sit back and figure out what’s going to happen next.”

“If I get bored, who knows? I may be back and doing something,” he said.

Photos: Wardecker's through the years in downtown Carlisle

