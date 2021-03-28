Issei Noodle plans summer opening of new Camp Hill location

The latest venture from the family behind Issei Noodle marks a return to the roots of ramen.

Issei Noodle will open a primarily drive-thru restaurant at 36 Erford Road in Camp Hill this summer, according to Donna Pham.

Pham and her husband, Andre, own Issei Noodle’s Lancaster location and will be overseeing the new Camp Hill restaurant.

“We do have quite a few customers in the West Shore area who have been coming to Carlisle for years now, but also some of them who have ventured out to our Lancaster location. We’re really excited to try to capture that middle ground,” Pham said.

The new location in a former Pizza Hut will have only a few dine-in seats, which is typical for a truly traditional ramen shop, Pham said. There are usually only 10-12 seats, and the idea is to come in, be served quickly, eat quickly and be back out the door.

Starting the process of opening a new location during a pandemic may seem counter-intuitive, but Pham said they thought that drive-thru restaurants would make a comeback beyond the pandemic as people may still feel more comfortable eating from home for a time.