Issei Noodle plans summer opening of new Camp Hill location

The latest venture from the family behind Issei Noodle marks a return to the roots of ramen.
Issei Noodle will open a primarily drive-thru restaurant at 36 Erford Road in Camp Hill this summer, according to Donna Pham.
Pham and her husband, Andre, own Issei Noodle’s Lancaster location and will be overseeing the new Camp Hill restaurant.
“We do have quite a few customers in the West Shore area who have been coming to Carlisle for years now, but also some of them who have ventured out to our Lancaster location. We’re really excited to try to capture that middle ground,” Pham said.
The new location in a former Pizza Hut will have only a few dine-in seats, which is typical for a truly traditional ramen shop, Pham said. There are usually only 10-12 seats, and the idea is to come in, be served quickly, eat quickly and be back out the door.
Starting the process of opening a new location during a pandemic may seem counter-intuitive, but Pham said they thought that drive-thru restaurants would make a comeback beyond the pandemic as people may still feel more comfortable eating from home for a time.
Pham said the family has always been patient in making business moves, waiting for the right time to take the next step. Both current Issei Noodle locations have been closed to indoor dining since last March, but the increase in takeout and delivery over the past year made them think the time might be right for the drive-thru.
Plus, there’s an unfortunate reality that there are other businesses that aren’t going to make it through the pandemic. Having been there with businesses that have closed before, Pham knows that one of the ways those businesses make back some money is by selling their equipment.
“The best way we could help them out and help ourselves is to scoop up those types of things,” she said.
Pham said quite a bit of work still needs to be done at the new location, but they are hoping to open no later than this summer. They also hope to have both the Carlisle and Lancaster locations reopened to indoor dining before the new location opens.
Robert and Naomi Pham opened the first Issei Noodle in Carlisle in 2008. The Lancaster location opened in 2014.
