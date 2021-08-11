Is it time to retire Carlisle's borough seal? Carlisle Borough Council says it is

Landis questioned whether the seal reflected what the community wants to promote, and suggested the community have input into what, if anything, replaces the seal.

“I don’t think that the seal is representative anymore of who we are. I don’t have a statement of what it should be, but I do think that this is the time, especially with the truth and reconciliation commission, to start to address this,” Landis said.

Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said he hadn’t thought about the seal until a few years ago when he was interviewing Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis before he was hired. Landis, he said, was “very animated” in his opinion of the seal.

Recalling that interview, Landis remembered seeing the Native American and the frontiersman and asking, “How did you all get away with this?”

In her presentation, Brenda Landis offered an overview of good flag design practices. She said a well-designed flag could be a source of community pride and its image could be used in many places that currently carry the seal.

Councilman Jeff Stuby, among other members of the council, is not convinced the borough needs a seal at all.