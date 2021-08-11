Is it time to retire Carlisle's borough seal? Carlisle Borough Council says it is

For the first 200 years of its existence, the Borough of Carlisle didn’t have a seal. It took a pending visit from an English official and an enthusiastic college president to bring the current coat of arms into use.
Now, almost 70 years later, Carlisle’s borough council is in general agreement that it’s time for the seal to be retired.
Origins
The story behind the seal begins in the early 1950s. According to a Feb. 15, 1952, article in The Sentinel, William W. Edel, president of Dickinson College, announced to the borough council that Sir Robert Chance, lord lieutenant of Cumberland County, England, would speak at the college’s commencement ceremonies in June.
Edel told the borough council he wanted to have an official coat of arms to present to Chance when he spoke, and that led to the seal’s design.
“Dr. Edel, who represented Carlisle at the Festival of Britain in Carlisle, England, last summer, presented to council an attractive coat of arms for the borough, and the ‘town fathers’ immediately adopted the symbol,” the article said.
But, Edel himself presents a slightly different story in his autobiography, Councilwoman Brenda Landis said in a presentation last week to the current borough council outlining the history of the seal. Landis said the information on the seal that she shared came from Dickinson College archivist Jim Gerencser.
Edel wrote about visiting Carlisle, England, with Frank Masland, owner of what was then C.H. Masland & Sons who also served as the vice president of the board of trustees at the college. Masland was treated with such hospitality that he came home with a plan to have the carpet factory make a rug to cover the floor of the town hall in which he had been received.
Edel then designed a rug with the coat of arms of Carlisle, England, with the idea to put Carlisle, Pennsylvania’s seal next to it.
“But since Carlisle, Pennsylvania, had no coat of arms, I proceeded to draw one with symbols for the various elements of the city’s past,” Edel wrote.
The seal was woven into a gold carpet measuring 20 by 30 feet and shipped to Carlisle, England, so that it would be delivered at the same time Edel and Masland arrived, which also coincided with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s visit in 1958. Following a lunch, Prince Philip expressed his appreciation for the rug and, pointing to the Carlisle, Pennsylvania, coat of arms, asked, “Is this a turkey?”
No. It isn’t. It’s a ruffed grouse.
Decoding the symbols
The Pennsylvania state bird sits atop the multiple images Edel incorporated into his design for the seal. Below the bird is Old West, one of the most recognizable buildings on the Dickinson College campus.
There are five total images in the shield on the seal.
Masland decoded the symbols in a letter dated Oct. 3, 1956 to the mayor of Carlisle, England. The Bible in the upper left quadrant represents the “deep-seated religious faith” of the town’s early settlers. Molly Pitcher, Carlisle’s well-known Revolutionary War heroine, is in the upper left corner to symbolize devotion to country.
The three circles in the bar in the center of the shield is the insignia of the Penn family, according to Masland’s letter. A cogwheel in the lower left side represents industry while a sheaf on the lower right side represents farming.
The most recognizable images on the seal, though, are the Native American and the frontiersman on each side of the shield.
“The Indian suggests that Carlisle was on the Indian frontier when it was settled and the frontiersman symbolizes the role of the early settlers who founded the borough,” Masland wrote.
Beneath the whole is a ribbon on which the motto “Fiat Justitia,” meaning “let justice be done,” is written.
Time to retire?
Landis has been thinking about the seal for years, hoping that the borough council would someday take up an initiative to retire it.
“I have always had so many questions about the seal and concerns about what it represents. Obviously, the Native American is a big focus, but the Bible also makes me question separation of church and state and prioritizing one religion over others,” she said in an email to The Sentinel.
Landis questioned whether the seal reflected what the community wants to promote, and suggested the community have input into what, if anything, replaces the seal.
“I don’t think that the seal is representative anymore of who we are. I don’t have a statement of what it should be, but I do think that this is the time, especially with the truth and reconciliation commission, to start to address this,” Landis said.
Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz said he hadn’t thought about the seal until a few years ago when he was interviewing Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis before he was hired. Landis, he said, was “very animated” in his opinion of the seal.
Recalling that interview, Landis remembered seeing the Native American and the frontiersman and asking, “How did you all get away with this?”
In her presentation, Brenda Landis offered an overview of good flag design practices. She said a well-designed flag could be a source of community pride and its image could be used in many places that currently carry the seal.
Councilman Jeff Stuby, among other members of the council, is not convinced the borough needs a seal at all.
“I would be fine with just getting rid of the one we have and removing it from everything. People still know that we’re in Carlisle,” he said. “The borough didn’t have one for over 200 years and continued to function without it, and I think we can do so now.”
The council turned the question of the seal’s future over to the borough staff for further research. Among the questions they will consider is the effect changing the seal might have on the budget.
The seal would have to be changed from every place it appears, including the patches on Carlisle Police Department uniforms that feature what Landis called an “MS Paint” version of the seal in which much of the detail of the original is lost.
No timeline was established for the potential changeover, but the council agreed it was time to do so.
“We are an All-American City, darn it, and I think it’s time to rebrand who we are,” Shultz said.
