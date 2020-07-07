Investigation into last week's shooting in Carlisle continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Carlisle Police Department Tuesday said there is no additional information on last week's shooting death in the borough.

Paul Laney was killed and another man was injured in a shooting at 12:07 a.m. July 2.

"The department is working diligently on this ongoing investigation," said department spokesman Sgt. David Miller in an email to The Sentinel.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots from the area of Memorial Park, which is located around the corner from the police station on Lincoln Street.

Officers found a single-vehicle crash at West Penn and North West streets. Laney, the driver, had suffered significant gun shot injuries and a passenger was also wounded and later taken to a hospital.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, and they were continuing to investigate.

"Certainly, if there are witnesses who have not already contacted the police department, we would like to hear from them," Miller said.

