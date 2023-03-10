Carlisle resident Vivian Kline had one goal for attending Wednesday night’s Carlisle’s Community Town Hall meeting.

“Basically I wanted to hear everything that they had to say and I wanted to know more about what they’re doing with Bedford Street,” she said.

Bedford Street references a five-leg intersectionthat could be undergoing changes over the next two years. It’s one of many projects the borough will be undertaking focused on roadwork and causing traffic concerns.

Wednesday’s town hall, held at Carlisle Alliance Church at 237 E. North St., allowed residents to meet informally with borough representatives to address a variety of matters in the community.

Among other topics that were addressed, the meeting covered an update on the Carlisle Connectivity Project, a review of the borough’s new trash contract that began in January, borough employment opportunities and assistance programs.

But roads and traffic were the hot topics.

Dawood presentation

The meeting included a presentation by Chad Decker, vice president of Dawood Engineering, about a potential traffic calming project that could bring changes to the intersection at East Penn Street, North Bedford Street and Kerrs Avenue.

The intersection consists of all one-way streets and the first phase of the project’s preliminary plan includes the installation of curb extensions at each corner to slow traffic, the relocation of an existing crosswalk across Penn Street and signage.

Curb extensions could narrow the intersections, and the crosswalk relocation could involve moving the existing walkway across East Penn Street west of the intersection to a point further west, narrowing the crossing distance and improving the sight distance in that area. Pedestrian crossing signs and yield arrows at the crosswalk’s anticipated new location are proposed.

Decker said the final design for phase one could be reviewed in May with potential construction in the summer.

He said phase one is a “gateway project” with the potential of additional work in the future.

A graphic of the plan includes possibilities for a second phase of the traffic calming project, which could involve the installation of bicycle lanes and angled parking along the west side of North Bedford Street south of its intersection with East Penn Street.

“I think we’ll spend 2023 designing this intersection, getting it constructed, observe in early 2024 and then decide what to do about phase two of the project,” Decker said.

This year’s borough budget includes funding for phase one, and additional money would need to be set aside for phase two.

Kline said that while the traffic calming project addresses the intersection at Bedford Street, Penn Street and Kerrs Avenue, speeding in the area begins along Bedford Street well before that intersection.

Residents asked whether speedbumps or rumble strips might be beneficial, but Decker said speed bumps are typically used in areas with lower traffic volumes than Bedford Street and can be obstacles for snow plows. Rumble strips can also be noisy for residents, he said.

Kline said she felt the town hall meeting allowed borough officials to hear more about what residents were thinking to help determine the how to move forward both with the traffic calming project at the intersection as well as with other borough-related topics.

Carlisle Connectivity Project

Public Works Director Mark Malarich provided an update about the Carlisle Connectivity Project during the meeting.

The project is designed to redevelop three vacant industrial sites: Carlisle Tire and Wheel, Masland/IAC and AMP Carlisle. It consisted of three phases. The Western Phase and the TIGER Project, which included the installation of roundabouts at B Street and Fairground Avenue and B and North College streets, are essentially complete.

Project One, the third phase, involves the realignment of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street as well as the installation of a five-point roundabout at North Hanover Street, West and East Penn streets and Fairground Avenue, in addition to other street improvements. Malarich said work will also be completed on water mains in the area and Norfolk Southern’s rail lines.

He said the borough is waiting for the final permits necessary for the project, something he anticipates will happen by the end of the month.

Malarich said once the permits have been attained, the borough could open bids for construction in July and possibly begin work on the two-year project in September.

“So the question is ... is the road going to remain open, and the answer to that is yes, the road will remain open,” he said. “There will be a time period where we will need to close the road for approximately a week to two-week period to allow Norfolk Southern to replace their railroad, but in any other times, it’ll be phased so that there will always be traffic moving in that area.”

During that one to two-week span during which the road is closed, detours will be in place, Malarich said.

Town hall meetings

The meeting was one of several town halls intended to increase transparency and engagement with residents. The first was held at Memorial Park in October and borough officials said other town halls will be held at locations throughout the borough.

Carlisle resident Michael Shanaman said he’s new to the area and attended the town hall to learn how borough operations work and to meet neighbors.

“I think it impacts the community a lot,” he said of the meeting. “It’s great for the community, they get to come here, they get to open up about issues in the community, their personal issues and the borough listens and they consider it.”

Danette Lay, who also lives in Carlisle, said she didn’t attend the meeting to learn about any specific issues, but wanted to hear about what’s going on in the borough.

“I think it shows that the mayor and the borough care what the people think that live here,” she said. “I think it’s important for the people to be here to get that one-on-one time with the mayor and the staff, open communication back and forth and so everyone’s kind of on the same page and aware of what’s happening.”

