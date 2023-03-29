Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet

Walking through the doors of Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet at 5 N. Orange St. Suite 3 in Carlisle, a left turn leads into the building’s theater, or in other words, the fulfillment of Marcia Dale Weary’s dream.

Weary founded the ballet school in 1955 with a vision of changing lives through dance and dreamed of having a theater in Carlisle.

The ballet began as the Marcia Dale School of Dance in a barn at 107 Meeting House Spring Road in Carlisle. The barn was built in the early 1900s and still contains the structure’s original bones.

Nicholas Ade, CEO of the youth ballet, said Weary’s real estate agent loaned her the down payment she needed to buy the property, which still contained sheep at the time. He said the school was a family business, with Weary’s mom sewing costumes, her father conducting marketing and her sister managing the bookkeeping.

The Barn Studios, which are still used for classes, contains studios A, B, C and D constructed in alphabetical order.

Ade said Weary began teaching classes in Studio A before the floor had been completed.

Studio B contains a stage where renowned dancers like Tina LeBlanc, who now works with San Francisco Ballet, once trained and performed, while Studios C and D were added in the 1980s.

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet expanded to North Orange Street in 1999, occupying a space that formerly housed a Kinney Shoes warehouse, Ade said. The warehouse, now called the Marcia Dale Weary School of Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, originally contained six studios.

A 2016 renovation added four more studios, but Ade said two have since been combined to form one larger studio. The nine studios that occupy the space today will eventually bear the names of various donors.

Ade said the most recent renovations, which included the installation of the school’s 200-seat theater, were completed in 2022, but Weary never got to see it; she died in 2019 at the age of 82.

After Weary’s death, Darla Hoover, who previously served as associate artistic director of the school, was named artistic director to continue Weary’s legacy.

Today, more than 120 students train at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet with classes happening six days per week, Ade said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the school’s enrollment approximated 250, and school is still re-growing, he said.

While the studio at North Orange Street today seems a far cry from the warehouse it once was, work on the building isn’t quite finished.

Ade said that in the coming months, the walls of the school’s lobby will be filled with photos that tell the school’s story, highlighting the barn where it all began and Weary, whose dream now exists as a reality.

