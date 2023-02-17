Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Carlisle’s Water Treatment Plant

Walking through the front door of Carlisle’s Water Treatment Plant, one is hit with two realizations; the first is a strong aroma of chlorine, followed by the notion that the water purification process might be more complicated than anticipated.

Carlisle’s Water Treatment Plant is located along Longs Gap Road in North Middleton Township.

Constructed in 1949, the facility supplies water to Carlisle as well as portions of North Middleton, South Middleton and Middlesex townships.

The plant has seen several upgrades since it was built, allowing for expanded capacity and additional water storage tanks.

To begin the water treatment process, water is pulled from the Conodoguinet Creek outside of the facility and transported through the plant’s raceway, Water Resources Supervisor Corey Flythe said. According to the borough’s 2021 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report, approximately 3 million gallons of water are removed from the creek every day, serving a population of approximately 20,000 to 25,000.

Once it passes through the raceway, water is taken to the back of the facility where it is treated with chemicals that cause particles of pollutants to stick together through a process called coagulation. Flocculation basins slowly turn the water to allow this to happen.

Water then travels to sedimentation basins that allow the now larger pollutant particles to settle at the bottom of the tank where they can be removed.

From there, water is filtered through one of eight filters at the plant, flowing through layers of materials like sand, anthracite coal and garnet to stop smaller pollutant particles from getting through.

Lead operator Jeff McKenzie said three of the facility’s filtration systems are cleaned each day, a process that takes about one hour per filter to complete.

Water is treated with chlorine, and a corrosion inhibitor is added to preserve pipes, the report said. From there it is stored in a 200,000 gallon clear well beneath the plant.

Finished water is piped to a pump room on Basin Hill off of Garden Road in North Middleton Township close to the plant, and stored in one of two Basin Hill Tanks.

Each tank stores approximately 1.3 million gallons of water and the two tanks store most of the community’s water, McKenzie said.

Carlisle has three elevated water storage tanks on Penn Street, Ridge Street and North Allen Road, Public Works Director Mark Malarich said. McKenzie said these are used to help maintain water pressure in the borough.

At Carlisle’s Water Treatment Plant, eight staffers maintain operations 24/7 and can monitor water tank levels and other water-related information.

In addition to filters, the first floor of the facility also houses a laboratory to test water. The plant’s upstairs contains a chemical room that houses chemicals needed in the treatment process, including fluoride, which is added to Carlisle’s water.

Downstairs, a color-coded pipe gallery transports water within the plant. Green pipes move raw water, blue pipes carry finished water, and black and brown pipes transport waste, McKenzie said.

The 2021 report said the water provided through Carlisle’s Water Treatment Plant meets all federal and state requirements, making it safe to use.

Photos: An inside look at Carlisle's Water Treatment Plant